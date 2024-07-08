Who is Blake Moynes from ‘The Bachelor’?

If we’ve been watching The Bachelor since its 2002 premiere, we know there have been a lot of people seeking their soulmate. Since there are so many to keep track of, we want a refresher on Blake Moynes.

Recommended Videos

Whenever we hear about a new star of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, we become reality TV detectives and do intense investigative work. We dive into Reddit threads, look through their Instagram history, and search for clues about what we might expect from them on their season. While we unfortunately won’t get to watch The Bachelor season 29 until 2025 (ugh), we’re gearing up for the premiere of season 21 of The Bachelorette (yay).

According to TV Shows Ace, Bachelor Nation is curious if Blake Moynes will be a surprise star on Jenn Tran’s season, especially since he posted a cryptic message to Instagram in March 2024 implying that he’s hiding a little secret.: “I know something you don’t,” he wrote.

While we wait to find out what he meant, let’s learn more about the reality star.

What should we know about The Bachelor‘s Blake Moynes?

Blake Moynes has appeared in more than one season of a Bachelor Nation show, which makes him more memorable than some of the others. People might recognize him the most from The Bachelorette season 19 and his shocking re-appearance in The Bachelorette season 17, but he is also known for his time on Bachelor in Paradise season 9, which aired in the fall of 2023 and made us really want to travel somewhere tropical for the winter.

Whether we’re wading through the terrible waters of online dating or already in a relationship, we all just want to meet and fall in love with a kind person who can make us laugh and who we want to hang out with 24/7. When we tune into any of The Bachelor(ette) shows, we’re hoping to see a nice, compassionate, and legitimate love interest with whom the main star can find his or her happily ever after. While we don’t know him personally, we can confidently say that Blake Moynes seems like a super nice guy. And he’s Canadian, so he definitely fits the stereotype.

Blake almost found love in The Bachelorette‘s Katie Thurston (season 17), with whom he was engaged. However, according to Us Weekly, Katie began seeing John Hursey, another cast member of The Bachelorette season 17, in November 2021. She and Blake broke up in October of that year. While we don’t know exactly why they split, there was some drama when Blake said Katie was “emotionally” unfaithful. Since then, they seem to be pretty civil. Their breakup is a sad reminder that dating is complicated, whether you’re a regular person or trying to find love on the most famous dating reality show.

While it might be fun to joke about the various jobs that the stars of The Bachelor have — since everyone is apparently an entrepreneur — Blake Moynes has a unique job. He comes from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and works as a wildlife manager. In January 2023, People reported that Blake suffered from a horrible infection when he was in South Africa for the Mowgli Moynes Fund, his non-profit, but thankfully he was all right.

Calling all Love Is Blind fans (which should be all of us because it doesn’t get juicier and more exciting than watching someone put a ring on it through a wall): Blake Moynes and season 2 cast member Natalie Lee were once in a relationship.

According to People, Blake was interviewed on the Out of the Pods podcast, hosted by Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee, where fans learned this amazing news. As Natalie once explained, “If I am not married by age 35, he said that we would have kids and get married.”

While they’re not together anymore, they’re a few years off from 35. Natalie is 32 years old and Blake is 33, which makes us wonder if that pact is still alive and well… Maybe if Blake doesn’t pop up in another season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, there still could be wedding bells in his future.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy