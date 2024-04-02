30 things you need to know about Jenn Tran before watching her ‘Bachelorette’ season

Filming for season 21 of The Bachelorette is officially underway, and it is safe to say that our fingers are crossed that leading lady Jenn Tran finally finds her perfect match.

With Jenn, as well as Kelsey Toussant, failing to receive a rose during the seventh rose ceremony of season 28, the New Jersey native was eliminated at the final six on The Bachelor. Given that she did not have as much screen time as some of her fellow contestants who advanced further into the beloved competition series, notably Daisy Kent and Maria Georgas, fans of the Bachelor franchise were left with dozens and dozens of questions about Jenn, but fortunately, we got you covered.

NEED to know might be a bit of a stretch, but below are 30 fun facts about Jenn Tran that you will WANT to know before beginning her season of The Bachelorette later this year. Some of these qualities and quirks might just surprise you!

1. Jenn is 26 years old.

2. Jenn’s birthday is November 24, 1997.

3. Jenn’s star sign is Sagittarius.

4. Jenn is from Hillsdale, New Jersey.

5. Jenn currently lives in Miami, Florida.

6. Jenn was a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

7. Jenn was a member of Alpha Phi sorority.

8. Jenn loves traveling.

9. Jenn loves paddleboarding as well.

10. Jenn is an avid reader, specifically books like The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

11. Jenn played piano for 12 years.

12. Jenn believes in aliens.

13. Jenn is a Jonas Brothers fan.

14. Jenn is a Shawn Mendes fan as well.

15. Jenn believes that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are #RelationshipGoals.

16. Jenn’s last meal on Earth would be a three-piece meal with mashed potatoes, extra gravy, and a biscuit from Kentucky Fried Chicken.

17. Jenn’s biggest pet peeve is when people talk with food in their mouths.

18. Jenn’s ultimate pump up song is “6’s to 9’s” by Big Wild.

19. The movie that Jenn has rewatched the most is Iron Man, followed shortly by Ant Man.

20. Jenn’s favorite superhero is Captain America.

21. Jenn fosters a kitten named Peter Parker.

22. Jenn’s one essential is ChapStick.

23. Jenn’s favorite emoji is Mr. Troll Man (🧌).

24. Jenn is bilingual.

25. Jenn is of Vietnamese descent.

26. Jenn is the first Asian American lead in the history of the Bachelor franchise.

27. Jenn is currently studying to be a physicians assistant.

28. Jenn played lacrosse in high school, as well as dabbled in basketball and volleyball.

29. Jenn “has a new manic hobby every other month.”

30. If Jenn could hang out with any three members of the Bachelor franchise, it would be fellow leading ladies Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia, and Hannah Brown.

To learn even more about the beautiful Jenn Tran, tune into her upcoming season of The Bachelorette, set to premiere later this year. It is certain to knock the socks off of all of Bachelor Nation!