What would be ‘The Bachelor’ star Jenn Tran’s last meal on Earth?

After a one-on-one date with Jenn Tran that was nothing short of spectacular, it is clear that Jenn and Joey has a nice ring to it, ultimately solidifying her spot as one of the frontrunners out of the 15 women remaining on The Bachelor.

Recommended Videos

During season 28, episode 3, Jenn and Joey went surfing with one another and even shared a few smooches on the shore, however, given her fear of the ocean, fans of The Bachelor franchise were left wondering if Jenn is the perfect match (no pun intended) for tennis professional Joey once and for all.

Clearly having strong feelings for one another — with Joey admitting that he did not want to stop kissing her during their date — viewers wanted to learn more about Jenn to determine whether or not she and Joey are really right for each other, from her age to her hometown to her pet peeves and beyond, even asking about her food preferences. How wild is that?

In an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation, Jenn Tran spilled the tea, admitting what her last meal on Earth would be. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

What would be Jenn’s last meal on Earth?

Image via ABC

When asked by Bachelor Nation what her last meal on Earth would be, Jenn — a woman who seems to have expensive taste — shocked fans of The Bachelor franchise with her response.

“My last meal on earth would be KFC!!!!!! Three-piece meal with mashed potatoes, extra gravy, and a biscuit,” she dished. Given that the pool party in episode 3 was sponsored by Kentucky Fried Chicken, Jenn was definitely in for a treat as soon as she stepped out of the Bachelor Mansion!

While Joey is more of a Chipotle guy himself, could Jenn and Joey find lasting love with one another nonetheless? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.

With a two-on-one date between Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon on the horizon, the rest of season 28 is sure to be jam-packed with juicy drama…