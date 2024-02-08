What is ‘The Bachelor’ star Jenn Tran’s biggest pet peeve?

The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei had his second one-on-one date of season 28 on Monday (Feb. 5), ultimately solidifying the stunning Jenn Tran as one of the frontrunners of his 15 remaining women.

In episode 3, Joey and Jenn spent some quality time with one another away from the Bachelor Mansion, going surfing, exploring the beach, and even sharing a few smooches prior to the night portion of the date (which was equally as exceptional).

“I feel great about where I’m at with Jenn. She showed me more of herself tonight and that is everything that I’ve been asking for. I want someone who can have fun, open up to me, and I feel like I could see her as my partner in the future, so I’m excited to see what’s coming,” Joey shared with the camera moments before offering Jenn a rose, which she accepted with open arms.

Contrary to popular belief, the date was not smooth sailing the whole entire time, with Jenn expressing her fear of the ocean with the Pennsylvania native prior to trying to surf for the first time. Lucky for the two lovebirds, Jenn eventually overcame this fear with Joey by her side, allowing their first one-on-one date (with hopefully several more to come) to be a success nonetheless.

According to Bachelor Nation, there is one thing Jenn hates even more than the ocean, spilling the tea in an exclusive interview…

What is Jenn’s biggest pet peeve?

Image via ABC

According Jenn Tran herself, her biggest pet peeve is when people talk with their mouths full, something that people from coast to coast can resonate with.

“My biggest pet peeve is talking with food in your mouth!!!! Please, I do not want to be in the splash zone for the crumbs in your mouth,” the New Jersey native dished, and we seriously could not agree more. Fingers crossed that Joey keeps his eating under control.

Nonetheless, to find out for yourself whether or not Jenn is the perfect (game, set, and) match for tennis professional Joey, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. According to Reality Steve, the remainder of season 28 is sure to be a 10 out of 10!