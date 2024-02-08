Which celebrity couple does ‘The Bachelor’ star Jenn Tran consider ‘relationship goals?’

Although The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei had a one-on-one date with Daisy Kent in episode 2 that was nothing short of spectacular, it looks like one of his 15 remaining women is already giving her a run for her money: Jenn Tran.

Recommended Videos

After an incredible one-on-one date with Jenn in episode 3 — where they went surfing with one another and even shared a few smooches on the shore — Joey seems to be smitten. Because of this, PA student Jenn could be the perfect match for tennis professional Joey (no pun intended), but is he really the Travis Kelce to her Taylor Swift, the Tom Holland to her Zendaya, the Jay Z to her Beyonce, and beyond?

In an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation, Jenn Tran admitted which celebrity couple she considers #RelationshipGoals, a pair that she is looking for a love just like in the one and only Joey Graziadei.

Which celebrity couple does Jenn consider #RelationshipGoals?

When asked by Bachelor Nation which celebrity couple she looks up to, Jenn sang like a bird, spilling all of the tea in the exclusive interview:

“I think a celebrity couple that is the definition of #RelationshipGoals is Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. I LOVE their cheeky banter. If I can’t make fun of you, then we cannot be together. I’m all about being able to laugh and I want a relationship full of it!!!”

Lucky for Jenn, Joey seems to be on the exact same page, deeming Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds as the celebrity couple he looks up to in an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation as well.

“I think a celebrity couple that is the definition of #RelationshipGoals is Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Their love for each other is so obvious and electric. I love that they tend to keep their relationship out of the public eye, and I can’t get enough of their humor with them trolling one another on social media.”

Could Jenn and Joey find lasting love with one another, all while maintaining the “cheeky banter” that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are known for? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.

With a two-on-one date between Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon to come next week — as well as loads and loads of drama in the weeks to follow — the remainder of season 28 is definitely going to be a must-see.