Which celebrity couple does ‘The Bachelor’ star Joey Graziadei consider ‘relationship goals?’

With season 28 of The Bachelor officially underway, love is definitely in the air on ABC, and we can’t help but hope that the handsome Joey Graziadei finds the girl who steals his heart once and for all.

Heading into his role as The Bachelor himself, Joey admitted on an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that he does not have a type. Instead, he is looking for a woman who will tickle his fancy, regardless of her appearance, interests, career, and beyond.

“I am looking for my person. I know for me, especially as I’ve gotten older, there isn’t a type. It’s more about a personality and a type of person. I just need someone that’s willing to be open to taking on life with me. I want someone adventurous. I want someone that’s going to love every day and try to make the most of it.”

To put it simply, Joey is looking for the Beyonce to his Jay Z, the Zendaya to his Tom Holland, the Taylor Swift to his Travis Kelce, and more, but which celebrity couple does he dream of finding a love just like? In an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation, the Pennsylvania spilled the tea…

When asked by Bachelor Nation who he thinks is truly #RelationshipGoals, Joey Graziadei sang like a bird, deeming Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to be the celebrity couple that he aspires to find a love just like someday (sooner rather than later).

“Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Their love for each other is so obvious and electric. I love that they tend to keep their relationship out of the public eye, and I can’t get enough of their humor with them trolling one another on social media.”

Will Joey manage to find the Blake Lively to his Ryan Reynolds on season 28 of The Bachelor? Only time will tell…

To find out for yourself if this tennis professional finds his perfect match (no pun intended), catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. With a storm brewing between Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon, the remainder of season 28 is sure to be jam-packed with drama!