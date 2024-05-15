This new ‘Harry Potter’ reality show is about to put some wingardium into your pastry-making leviosa

The Harry Potter movies meant a great deal to fans who grew up watching them, and Warner Bros., capitalizing on this ever-valuable IP, recently announced a reality TV series that will find contestants engaging in a unique wizarding duel of their own.

On May 15, during Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfront presentation, Food Network officially announced a new Harry Potter competition — this time, in the kitchen. Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking will feature “innovative pastry chefs” as they “craft spellbinding sweet creations” inspired by the beloved fantasy films. Warner Bros. is clearly banking on nostalgia here, as the studio also has a scripted Harry Potter TV series in the works that aims to provide a new, more faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s seven Harry Potter novels.

While Harry Potter isn’t the only profitable IP for the studio ⏤ Warner Bros. recently confirmed a new Lord of the Rings film, The Hunt For Gollum ⏤ it appears that there’s never been a better time to capitalize on Harry’s name, even if his creator’s isn’t as celebrated as it used to be. Here’s what we know about this yummy take on the endlessly magical franchise.

The Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking contestants

Production for Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking is set to begin in the U.K. shortly, but who are the contestants? The talented bakers and pastry chefs haven’t been announced yet, but what we do know about the reality show is positively brilliant. Per Variety, the competition will have the iconic Weasley Twins there to stir up some trouble, with James and Oliver Phelps hosting Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking! Additional details about the judges, guest stars, and other potential Harry Potter cameos will be revealed in due course, but one can’t help but tap their wand to the screen and scream “REVELIO” several times. (Try it, we dare you.)

The Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking filming location

via Warner Bros.

One exciting aspect of the upcoming reality TV show, which will air on the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned cable channel as well as the Food Network and Max, is its filming locations. Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking will not only have its magical theme, but also its location. The upcoming baking contest will be filmed at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Leavesden in London, U.K., where the eight Harry Potter films were set. Because of that, the series will benefit from the perks of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, including the Great Hall at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Platform 9¾, Gringotts Wizarding Bank, the Ministry of Magic, and the Burrow.

What is the plot of Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking?

via Warner Bros.

In addition to the beloved Potter locations, the official description notes that viewers will see “props, costumes, and clips from the blockbuster films. Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking will delight viewers as it blends the magic of Harry Potter with the very real talent of exceptional pastry chefs.” The teaser clip presented at the meeting featured the iconic Harry Potter theme music, called “Hedwig’s Song,” and a glimpse of several pastries and desserts inspired by Harry Potter lore, including Harry’s owl Hedwig, gravity-defying cakes, golden galleons, and baby mandrakes. This means the audience could get a chance to see some of the desserts from the Harry Potter novels come to life on the small screen, and yes, at least one attempt should be made to replicate Hagrid’s iconic “Happee Birthdae Harry” cake. (You listening, Warner Bros.?)

The Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking release window

The upcoming competition doesn’t have an official release date; however, the teaser notes that there is a release window available. Based on the report, Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking will premiere over the 2024 holiday season, which means that it’ll arrive just in time for your annual Christmas Butterbeer cookies and Bertie Botts Every Flavor Beans extravaganza. Who knows ⏤ the series may even inspire you to wingardium some of that baking leviosa into your own kitchen and concoct something truly magical. Just try not to light anyone’s hair on fire if you do.

