Smeagol
Image via Warner Bros. Pictures
Category:
Movies

Do we know when the new ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie comes out? ‘Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum’ release window, explained

A new 'LOTR' project? Say no more.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: May 9, 2024 11:59 am

The last few years have seen the entertainment industry zero in on a thoroughly unexpected Lord of the Rings character.

Recommended Videos

With so many stellar favorites to choose from, Gollum is certainly a surprising pick, but that doesn’t make the announcement of Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum any less exciting. The incoming film was announced in mid-2024, with several thrilling collaborators all but guaranteed to make the release a sweeping success.

Andy Serkis, the longtime voice and motion capture artist behind the tragic Stoor Hobbit, is set to return as both star and director of the film. He’ll be joined by seasoned Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson as they combine their talents to create a fresh look at one of Middle Earth’s most tortured souls.

When does Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum release?

Gollum The Lord of the Rings

Details about The Hunt for Gollum are still scarce, but we do have a broad release window for the feature. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav anticipates a release date nestled somewhere in 2026, leaving fans with only a few years to wait for another adventure across the fantasy world that inspired a generation (or three) of readers, viewers, and gamers.

Returning cast in The Hunt for Gollum

Easily the most exciting returning face is Andy Serkis, who brought Gollum to brilliant life across four Lord of the Rings releases through the 2000s and 2010s. He’ll be joined by Jackson, a seasoned director with a passion for J.R.R. Tolkien’s works, along with Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, Jackson’s longtime writing partners, who are stepping into write the screenplay.

No other on-screen talent has been released, but fans are praying for at least one or two returning faces. Depending on which time period in Gollum’s life the film follows, there’s the potential to see a few fan-favorite stars return, but the release is likely to largely introduce a new cast for audiences to enjoy.

What is The Hunt for Gollum about?

Image via New Line Cinema

We still don’t know much about the plot behind The Hunt for Gollum, but we do know the project aims to “explore storylines yet to be told.” That means we won’t be seeing any rehashing of old storylines, with the crew behind the release instead focused on examining other aspects of Tolkien’s sprawling world.

Other Lord of the Rings projects in development

The Hunt for Gollum isn’t the only project eyeing a return to Middle Earth. Its one among several incoming releases in “the early stages of script development,” which means that we’ll be seeing plenty more of the iconic fantasy world soon. The Hunt for Gollum is slated to be the first of the bunch, so we won’t set sights on them for a good while, but prep yourself for plenty more where that came from over the next decade or so.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article James Gunn just revealed how he’s taking the worst possible lesson from his time in the MCU
James Gunn attends Warner Bros. "Blue Beetle" Los Angeles Special Screening at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California/Superman 2025 first-look image
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
James Gunn just revealed how he’s taking the worst possible lesson from his time in the MCU
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 9, 2024
Read Article Is Tom Hardy in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?’
Tom Hardy as Max Rockatansky in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’
Category: Movies
Movies
Is Tom Hardy in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?’
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 9, 2024
Read Article What happened to the real life Annabelle doll?
Category: Movies
Movies
What happened to the real life Annabelle doll?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 8, 2024
Read Article Is ‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’ based on a true story?
Montage of Dollface, Scarecrow, and Pin Up Girl as seen in The Strangers Chapter 1
Category: Movies
Movies
Is ‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’ based on a true story?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 8, 2024
Read Article One of the best horror movies of 2022 just out-charted one of the worst movies of 2024 on Netflix
UNFROSTED. Hugh Grant as Thurl in Unfrosted. Cr. John P. Johnson/Netflix © 2024.
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
One of the best horror movies of 2022 just out-charted one of the worst movies of 2024 on Netflix
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article James Gunn just revealed how he’s taking the worst possible lesson from his time in the MCU
James Gunn attends Warner Bros. "Blue Beetle" Los Angeles Special Screening at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California/Superman 2025 first-look image
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
James Gunn just revealed how he’s taking the worst possible lesson from his time in the MCU
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 9, 2024
Read Article Is Tom Hardy in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?’
Tom Hardy as Max Rockatansky in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’
Category: Movies
Movies
Is Tom Hardy in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?’
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 9, 2024
Read Article What happened to the real life Annabelle doll?
Category: Movies
Movies
What happened to the real life Annabelle doll?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 8, 2024
Read Article Is ‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’ based on a true story?
Montage of Dollface, Scarecrow, and Pin Up Girl as seen in The Strangers Chapter 1
Category: Movies
Movies
Is ‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’ based on a true story?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 8, 2024
Read Article One of the best horror movies of 2022 just out-charted one of the worst movies of 2024 on Netflix
UNFROSTED. Hugh Grant as Thurl in Unfrosted. Cr. John P. Johnson/Netflix © 2024.
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
One of the best horror movies of 2022 just out-charted one of the worst movies of 2024 on Netflix
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 8, 2024
Author
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.