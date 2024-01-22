Which ‘Bachelor’ women are most compatible with Joey Graziadei? The 32 contestants’ star signs, revealed

The premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor is just hours away, and the handsome Joey Graziadei will have to weed through a whopping 32 women — the most hopefuls in the history of The Bachelor franchise — to find “the one” once and for all. With a set of sisters, a woman whom he has already met, a Miami Dolphins cheerleader, and more fighting for his heart, hopefully Joey chooses his woman wisely!

Ahead of the premiere, Joey admitted to ABC that he is “looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing, and ending his days watching the sunset, but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life,” however, the tennis professional also said that he does not have a specific type when it comes to finding his perfect match (no pun intended).

While Joey is unclear what kind of girl will tickle his fancy, perhaps the stars have a better idea of who is right and who is wrong for Joey.

The Bachelor himself was born on May 24, 1995 in Royersford, Pennsylvania. Because of this, his star sign is Gemini, which is described by Birthday Details as someone who “makes very loyal friends. They’re happy to chat with almost anyone they meet and they’re affectionate by nature.” Given how much of a sweetheart Joey was during his first stint within Bachelor Nation, he might as well be the poster child for Geminis all across the globe!

Said to be the most compatible with Libras, Leos, Aquarius, and Aries, there is a handful of hopefuls who will likely hit it off with the Pennsylvania native.

Who are these women exactly? Keep scrolling to find out the birthdays, star signs, and overall compatibility of The Bachelor season 28 contestants for yourself…

Allison Hollinger, a 26-year-old realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Birthday — March 20, 1997

Star Sign — Pisces

Compatible? — No

Autumn Waggoner, a 26-year-old account executive from St. Louis, Missouri

Birthday — April 9, 1997

Star Sign — Aries

Compatible? — Yes

Chandler Dewgard, a 24-year-old graphic designer from New York, New York

Birthday — February 13, 1999

Star Sign — Aquarius

Compatible? — Yes

Chrissa Perez, a 26-year-old marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia

Birthday — December 25, 1996

Star Sign — Capricorn

Compatible? — No

Daisy Kent, a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, Minnesota

Birthday — September 8, 1998

Star Sign — Virgo

Compatible? — No

Edwina Dorbor, a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia

Birthday — April 12, 1998

Star Sign — Aries

Compatible? — Yes

Erika Cardenas, a 25-year-old leasing agent from North Bergen, New Jersey

Birthday — May 4, 1998

Star Sign — Taurus

Compatible? — No

Evalin Clark, a 29-year-old nanny from San Antonio, Texas

Birthday — June 18, 1994

Star Sign — Gemini

Compatible? — No

Jennifer “Jenn” Tran, a 25-year-old physician assistant student from Miami, Florida

Birthday — November 24, 1997

Star Sign — Sagittarius

Compatible? — No

Jessica “Jess” Edwards, a 24-year-old executive assistant from San Diego, California

Birthday — March 10, 1999

Star Sign — Pisces

Compatible? — No

Katelyn DeBacker, a 25-year-old radiochemist from Santa Fe, New Mexico

Birthday — October 1, 1997

Star Sign — Libra

Compatible? — Yes

Kayla Rodgers, a 27-year-old guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio

Birthday — December 15, 1995

Star Sign — Sagittarius

Compatible? — No

Kelsey Anderson, a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, Louisiana

Birthday — April 17, 1998

Star Sign — Aries

Compatible? — Yes

Kelsey Toussant, a 31-year-old actor from Los Angeles, California

Birthday — January 4, 1992

Star Sign — Capricorn

Compatible? — No

Kyra Brusch, a 26-year-old paralegal from Miami, Florida

Birthday — July 9, 1997

Star Sign — Cancer

Compatible? — No

Lanie Latsios, a 27-year-old realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Birthday — May 4, 1996

Star Sign — Taurus

Compatible? — No

Lauren Hollinger, a 28-year-old registered nurse from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Birthday — June 25, 1995

Star Sign — Cancer

Compatible? — No

Lea Cayanan, a 23-year-old account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii

Birthday — February 20, 2000

Star Sign — Pisces

Compatible? — No

Lexi Young, a 30-year-old digital strategist from Atlanta, Georgia

Birthday — July 15, 1993

Star Sign — Cancer

Compatible? — No

Madina Alam, a 31-year-old mental health therapist from Charlotte, North Carolina

Birthday — August 5, 1992

Star Sign — Leo

Compatible? — Yes

Maria Georgas, a 29-year-old executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario

Birthday — August 27, 1994

Star Sign — Virgo

Compatible? — No

Marlena Haddad, a 26-year-old finance writer from West Palm Beach, Florida

Birthday — December 16, 1996

Star Sign — Sagittarius

Compatible? — No

Natalie “Nat” Crepeau, a 26-year-old registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario

Birthday — July 30, 1997

Star Sign — Leo

Compatible? — Yes

Rachel Nance, a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii

Birthday — January 28, 1997

Star Sign — Aquarius

Compatible? — Yes

Samantha “Sam” Hale, a 31-year-old CPA from Nashville, Tennessee

Birthday — August 6, 1992

Star Sign — Leo

Compatible? — Yes

Samantha Washington, a 25-year-old professional cheerleader from Miami, Florida

Birthday — May 14, 1998

Star Sign — Taurus

Compatible? — No

Sandra Rabadi, a 26-year-old cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tennessee

Birthday — May 8, 1997

Star Sign — Taurus

Compatible? — No

Starr Skyler, a 25-year-old mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Florida

Birthday — November 23, 1997

Star Sign — Sagittarius

Compatible? — No

Sydney Gordon, a 28-year-old vintage store owner from Newport, Rhode Island

Birthday — July 28, 1995

Star Sign — Leo

Compatible? — Yes

Talyah Jackson, a 23-year-old esthetician from Huntington Beach, California

Birthday — December 8, 1999

Star Sign — Sagittarius

Compatible? — No

Taylor Wiens, a 23-year-old recruiter from Chicago, Illinois

Birthday — October 8, 1999

Star Sign — Libra

Compatible? — Yes

Zoe Antona, a 24-year-old artist from Atlanta, Georgia

Birthday — August 28, 1999

Star Sign — Virgo

Compatible? — No

To watch these women fight for the heart of the hunky Joey Graziadei, tune into ABC tonight (January 22) to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu. It is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!