Which ‘Bachelor’ women are most compatible with Joey Graziadei? The 32 contestants’ star signs, revealed

The premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor is just hours away, and the handsome Joey Graziadei will have to weed through a whopping 32 women — the most hopefuls in the history of The Bachelor franchise — to find “the one” once and for all. With a set of sisters, a woman whom he has already met, a Miami Dolphins cheerleader, and more fighting for his heart, hopefully Joey chooses his woman wisely!
Ahead of the premiere, Joey admitted to ABC that he is “looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing, and ending his days watching the sunset, but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life,” however, the tennis professional also said that he does not have a specific type when it comes to finding his perfect match (no pun intended).
While Joey is unclear what kind of girl will tickle his fancy, perhaps the stars have a better idea of who is right and who is wrong for Joey.
The Bachelor himself was born on May 24, 1995 in Royersford, Pennsylvania. Because of this, his star sign is Gemini, which is described by Birthday Details as someone who “makes very loyal friends. They’re happy to chat with almost anyone they meet and they’re affectionate by nature.” Given how much of a sweetheart Joey was during his first stint within Bachelor Nation, he might as well be the poster child for Geminis all across the globe!
Said to be the most compatible with Libras, Leos, Aquarius, and Aries, there is a handful of hopefuls who will likely hit it off with the Pennsylvania native.
Who are these women exactly? Keep scrolling to find out the birthdays, star signs, and overall compatibility of The Bachelor season 28 contestants for yourself…
Allison Hollinger, a 26-year-old realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Birthday — March 20, 1997
Star Sign — Pisces
Compatible? — No
Autumn Waggoner, a 26-year-old account executive from St. Louis, Missouri
Birthday — April 9, 1997
Star Sign — Aries
Compatible? — Yes
Chandler Dewgard, a 24-year-old graphic designer from New York, New York
Birthday — February 13, 1999
Star Sign — Aquarius
Compatible? — Yes
Chrissa Perez, a 26-year-old marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia
Birthday — December 25, 1996
Star Sign — Capricorn
Compatible? — No
Daisy Kent, a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, Minnesota
Birthday — September 8, 1998
Star Sign — Virgo
Compatible? — No
Edwina Dorbor, a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia
Birthday — April 12, 1998
Star Sign — Aries
Compatible? — Yes
Erika Cardenas, a 25-year-old leasing agent from North Bergen, New Jersey
Birthday — May 4, 1998
Star Sign — Taurus
Compatible? — No
Evalin Clark, a 29-year-old nanny from San Antonio, Texas
Birthday — June 18, 1994
Star Sign — Gemini
Compatible? — No
Jennifer “Jenn” Tran, a 25-year-old physician assistant student from Miami, Florida
Birthday — November 24, 1997
Star Sign — Sagittarius
Compatible? — No
Jessica “Jess” Edwards, a 24-year-old executive assistant from San Diego, California
Birthday — March 10, 1999
Star Sign — Pisces
Compatible? — No
Katelyn DeBacker, a 25-year-old radiochemist from Santa Fe, New Mexico
Birthday — October 1, 1997
Star Sign — Libra
Compatible? — Yes
Kayla Rodgers, a 27-year-old guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio
Birthday — December 15, 1995
Star Sign — Sagittarius
Compatible? — No
Kelsey Anderson, a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, Louisiana
Birthday — April 17, 1998
Star Sign — Aries
Compatible? — Yes
Kelsey Toussant, a 31-year-old actor from Los Angeles, California
Birthday — January 4, 1992
Star Sign — Capricorn
Compatible? — No
Kyra Brusch, a 26-year-old paralegal from Miami, Florida
Birthday — July 9, 1997
Star Sign — Cancer
Compatible? — No
Lanie Latsios, a 27-year-old realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Birthday — May 4, 1996
Star Sign — Taurus
Compatible? — No
Lauren Hollinger, a 28-year-old registered nurse from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Birthday — June 25, 1995
Star Sign — Cancer
Compatible? — No
Lea Cayanan, a 23-year-old account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii
Birthday — February 20, 2000
Star Sign — Pisces
Compatible? — No
Lexi Young, a 30-year-old digital strategist from Atlanta, Georgia
Birthday — July 15, 1993
Star Sign — Cancer
Compatible? — No
Madina Alam, a 31-year-old mental health therapist from Charlotte, North Carolina
Birthday — August 5, 1992
Star Sign — Leo
Compatible? — Yes
Maria Georgas, a 29-year-old executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario
Birthday — August 27, 1994
Star Sign — Virgo
Compatible? — No
Marlena Haddad, a 26-year-old finance writer from West Palm Beach, Florida
Birthday — December 16, 1996
Star Sign — Sagittarius
Compatible? — No
Natalie “Nat” Crepeau, a 26-year-old registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario
Birthday — July 30, 1997
Star Sign — Leo
Compatible? — Yes
Rachel Nance, a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii
Birthday — January 28, 1997
Star Sign — Aquarius
Compatible? — Yes
Samantha “Sam” Hale, a 31-year-old CPA from Nashville, Tennessee
Birthday — August 6, 1992
Star Sign — Leo
Compatible? — Yes
Samantha Washington, a 25-year-old professional cheerleader from Miami, Florida
Birthday — May 14, 1998
Star Sign — Taurus
Compatible? — No
Sandra Rabadi, a 26-year-old cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tennessee
Birthday — May 8, 1997
Star Sign — Taurus
Compatible? — No
Starr Skyler, a 25-year-old mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Florida
Birthday — November 23, 1997
Star Sign — Sagittarius
Compatible? — No
Sydney Gordon, a 28-year-old vintage store owner from Newport, Rhode Island
Birthday — July 28, 1995
Star Sign — Leo
Compatible? — Yes
Talyah Jackson, a 23-year-old esthetician from Huntington Beach, California
Birthday — December 8, 1999
Star Sign — Sagittarius
Compatible? — No
Taylor Wiens, a 23-year-old recruiter from Chicago, Illinois
Birthday — October 8, 1999
Star Sign — Libra
Compatible? — Yes
Zoe Antona, a 24-year-old artist from Atlanta, Georgia
Birthday — August 28, 1999
Star Sign — Virgo
Compatible? — No
To watch these women fight for the heart of the hunky Joey Graziadei, tune into ABC tonight (January 22) to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu. It is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!