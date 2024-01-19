Who is Sandra Rabadi from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

According to ABC, Sandra Rabadi is “as hardworking and compassionate as she is beautiful,” serving as one of the whopping 32 women — the largest number of hopefuls in the history of The Bachelor franchise — who will be fighting for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei as a member of the cast of The Bachelor season 28.

With Joey revealing that he is looking for a woman “who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors,” it looks like Sandra fits the bill, but are her and the tennis professional really a perfect match?

Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about the brunette beauty ahead of the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor…

Stemming from Strongsville, Ohio, Sandra Rabadi moved to Ypsilanti, Michigan in 2015 to attend Eastern Michigan University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems. Bopping around different cities in Michigan — from Southfield to Livonia to Ann Arbor and beyond — as well as serving a brief stint in Chicago, Illinois, Sandra now works as a systems engineer at Palo Alto Networks in Nashville, Tennessee, but she does way more than just working.

When she is off the clock, the 26-year-old enjoys watching Suits, traveling the world, going on hot girl walks, exploring new bars and restaurants, watching football, and more. According to her Instagram profile, which has amassed almost 5,000 followers, Sandra seems to be the life of the party!

While she appears to have her life all figured out, from her career to her social life, all the Ohio native is missing is someone to share it with. According to ABC, Sandra “truly loves love and is hoping her future husband will also be her best friend.” In addition to this, she can’t wait to be a mother and wants to start a family as soon as possible, so hopefully Joey is ready to be a father…

Nonetheless, to see if the stunning Sandra Rabadi steals the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei, tune into ABC on January 22 to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu. It is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!