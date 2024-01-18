Who is Kayla Rodgers from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

With her kind eyes and her ear-to-ear smile, Kayla Rodgers caught our attention out of the cast for season 28 of The Bachelor, despite there being whopping 32 women (the most in the history of The Bachelor franchise) vying for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei.

Recommended Videos

With individuals from Music City, The Big Apple, and beyond looking for love on the beloved competition series, Kayla is ready to bring some small town energy to our television screens, serving as a true breath of fresh air on The Bachelor season 28. Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about the Ohio native ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere on January 22…

Born and raised in Hamilton, Ohio, it looks like Kayla Rodgers never left her hometown, working less than five miles away as a guidance counselor in Fairfield, Ohio. At Fairfield Senior High School, Kayla is considered a School Counselor G-I & Butler Tech, as well as a cheer coach, where she gets to work with students every single day — how sweet is that?

With work aside, Kayla is known for her big personality, with ABC admitting that she is an “outgoing, trustworthy and unapologetic woman” in her official biography for The Bachelor season 28. As far as hobbies and interests go, Kayla is a huge Harry Potter nerd who also loves watching Schitt’s Creek, trying new bars and restaurants, hanging out with her rescue animals, and more.

Given that Kayla was in a relationship for a whopping eight years, where she was ready for her forever and he was not, the 28-year-old is eager to “enter her ‘soft girl’ era and settle down with a man who is ready to have kids.” No pun intended, but perhaps the tennis professional is truly her perfect match…

To watch Kayla Rodgers fight for Joey Graziadei, tune into ABC on January 22 to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu.