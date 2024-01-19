Who is Natalie ‘Nat’ Crepeau from ‘The Bachelor?’ Meet the Canadian cutie vying for Joey Graziadei’s heart

Nat is ready to stitch up the hole in her heart on 'The Bachelor' season 28.

Serving as the perfect combination of brains and beauty, Natalie “Nat” Crepeau instantaneously caught our eye as soon as the cast for season 28 of The Bachelor (which consists of a whopping 32 women, the largest number of hopefuls in the history of The Bachelor franchise) was announced.

With there being a stereotype that The Bachelor franchise is flooded with nurses (such as Brayden Bowers, Kat Izzo, Kylee Russell, Olivia Lewis, Kaity Biggar, and more) Nat is keeping the trend going, traveling from the hospital to the Bachelor Mansion to fight for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei.

Aside from working as a nurse, there is so much more to her than meets the eye, so here’s everything you need to know about Natalie “Nat” Crepeau ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor on January 22…

Coming from Sudbury, Ontario, Natalie “Nat” Crepeau is described as “beautiful, quirky and wildly accomplished,” receiving her bachelor’s degree in registered nursing from Laurentian University in 2020, as well as her master’s degree in advanced practice nursing from the same school in 2022:

“Attending a small university came with advantages I would not have had at a larger institution. Laurentian fosters an environment that is inclusive and that allows for the development of strong relationships with peers and professors.”

Nowadays, not only is the 26-year-old a registered nurse at Health Sciences North in her hometown, but she also is a professor at her alma mater — how cool is that?

When she’s not working, Nat loves to attend music festivals, attend sporting events, explore the outdoors, and more. With Joey admitting to ABC that he is looking for a woman “who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors,” it looks like Nat might be the perfect match for this tennis professional (no pun intended).

As far as a relationship goes, according to ABC, “this small-town girl is ready for a new adventure and is hoping Joey is the perfect match for whom she’s been waiting. Nat is the full package and wants a man with whom she can laugh, travel, and start building a life… she loves to cuddle and get cozy with her man, so hopefully Joey is ready to drift off into dreamland with Nat.”

To see even more of the stunning Natalie “Nat” Crepeau on your television screen (and to find out if she steals the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei), tune into ABC on Jan. 22 to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu.