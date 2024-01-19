Who is Kyra Brusch from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

Described as a “quirky, hilarious woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind,” Kyra Brusch is seriously one-of-a-kind in comparison to the rest of the cast of season 28 of The Bachelor (which consists of a whopping 32 women, the largest number of hopefuls in the history of The Bachelor franchise).

With the handsome Joey Graziadei himself admitting to ABC that he is looking for a woman “who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors,” could Kyra Brusch be his perfect match? Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about the Florida native ahead of the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor on January 22…

Born and raised in the Sunshine State, Kyra attended Florida State University from 2015 to 2018, serving as both a social justice mentor and a union board member before receiving her degree in sociology. Nowadays, the 26-year-old works as a Paralegal in Coral Springs, Florida, but when she is off the clock, she enjoys going out to bars and restaurants just as much as she enjoys staying home, playing Sims, and making her signature Kung Pao tofu.

As far as a relationship goes, “Kyra is looking for an honest, loyal and funny man who can keep up with her sense of humor. Her dream date is spending the day at the beach and heading to a comedy show at night.” Admitting to ABC that she is in her “carpe diem era,” Kyra is eager to experience brand new things and hopefully find her perfect match in this tennis professional (no pun intended).

To see the stunning Kyra Brusch grace your television screen (and to find out if she steals the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei), tune into ABC on January 22 to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu. It is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!