Who is Talyah Jackson from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

The cast for season 28 of The Bachelor is filled with women from all different walks of life — a Miami Dolphins cheerleader, a set of sisters, someone who has already met Joey Graziadei, and more — but Talyah Jackson is unlike anyone else.

Running her own business at just 24 years old, this #girlboss will be vying for the heart of Joey Graziadei on the newest season of The Bachelor alongside a whopping 32 women — the most in the history of The Bachelor franchise — and hopefully Joey can see that she is seriously a catch.

Want to know more about Talyah Jackson ahead of the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor on January 22?

This California cutie was born and raised in Huntington Beach, and she is obsessed with all things beauty. In April of 2024, Talyah Jackson became a small business owner, opening up her own company called Elia’s Lash Bar and working as Lash Extension Specialist in her hometown. There’s a reason why her makeup is seriously perfection!

Aside from making her clients feel as confident as can be, the 24-year-old spends her free time soaking up the sun, exploring new bars and restaurants, watching “Gossip Girl” on the weekends, and hanging out with her friends, family, and a chihuahua called Lil Mama. According to Talyah herself, she and Lil Mama are a package deal, so hopefully Joey is ready to be a dog dad…

Coming into The Bachelor season 28, Talyah is ready to say goodbye to the single life, crossing her fingers that Joey is the genuine, loyal and romantic guy she has been seeking her whole life. Admitting to ABC that she is “a true romantic at heart and ready to receive back the love she has to give,” we can’t help but hope that this tennis professional is her perfect match — no pun intended — once and for all.

To see if Talyah Jackson steals the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei, tune into ABC on Jan. 22 to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu.