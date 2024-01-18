Who is Chandler Dewgard from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

Out of the whole entire cast for season 28 of The Bachelor (which consists of a whopping 32 women, the largest number of hopefuls in the history of The Bachelor franchise), one woman is truly the perfect combination of brains and beauty, with a splash of creativity thrown in there.

With a set of sisters, a women whom he has already met, a Miami Dolphins cheerleader, and more vying for the heart of Joey Graziadei on the newest season of The Bachelor, nobody compares to the catch that is Chandler Dewgard. Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about the New York native ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere on January 22…

Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, Chandler Dewgard later attended Syracuse University from 2017 to 2021, serving as a member of Alpha Chi Omega, UNICEF Club, the FullCircle Mentoring Program, and more. After receiving a Bachelor of Science in Graphic Design with a minor in Education Studies, Chandler Dewgard moved to New York, New York and might have landed the coolest career out of all of the contestants on The Bachelor season 28 (with the exception of Samantha Washington, who worked as a princess at Walt Disney World) by working as an Assistant Graphic Designer at Victoria’s Secret Pink, and now working as a Graphic Designer at Tarte Cosmetics.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Chandler’s responsibilities in this role consist of the following:

Develop graphics for seasonal gondola updates for multiple retailers, and design secondary promotional spaces for in-store experiences (banners, lightboxes, event cards, etc.)

Roll out graphics to different languages and currencies for all International Visual Merchandising projects

Stay up-to-date with design trends, merchandising trends, and be familiar with the beauty industry

Translate and adapt existing designs to different fixture formats and sizes in both 3D and 2D

Partner with Merchandising Project Managers to execute 20-25 projects per season

Organize and prepare files for final artwork release to vendors.

With work aside, Chandler loves to spend time with her mom and sister, try new bars and restaurants, run down the West Side Highway, bake desserts, travel, and more.

As far as love goes, admitting to ABC that she has tried dating apps in the past (resulting in her fair share of situationships), Chandler is more than ready for a relationship, revealing that she is ready to love someone who will love her back. No pun intended, but we can’t help but hope that tennis professional Joey Graziadei is her perfect match, despite his home state of Hawaii being extremely different than The Big Apple.

To see even more of the stunning Chandler Dewgard on your television screen (and to find out if she steals the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei), tune into ABC on January 22 to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu.