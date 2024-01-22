Which Joey Graziadei hopeful admitted that she often cries to music by Shawn Mendes?

Season 28 of The Bachelor is preparing to premiere on ABC, and with a cast consisting of the most hopefuls in the history of The Bachelor franchise to appear on a single season — that also features a set of sisters, a woman whom he has already met, a Miami Dolphins cheerleader, and more — the 32 women the fighting for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei could not be more different from one another.

Recommended Videos

Heading into the premiere, the 32 women shared three fun facts about themselves in order for fans of The Bachelor franchise to get to know them a little bit better. From getting a lip tattoo, to being fearful of frogs, to being a broccoli lover, and beyond, these fun facts were as kooky as can be!

Out of all of the contestants, one of the women who will exit the limo and enter the Bachelor Mansion tonight (January 22) named Jennifer “Jenn” Tran had some fun facts that instantly caught our eye. After admitting to ABC that she believes in aliens and refuses to leave her house without ChapStick — two things that are oh-so relatable — her third fun fact was the most relatable of all: “Shawn Mendes‘ music regularly makes Jenn cry.”

With tear-jerking tracks like “Mercy,” “Stitches,” “In My Blood,” and more, we cannot blame her whatsoever! We also cannot help but wonder whether or not Jenn was a fan of Magcon growing up…

While the New Jersey native’s three fun facts gave us a glimpse into who she is beyond our television screen, keep scrolling to find out even more about Jenn Tran before season 28 of The Bachelor premieres on ABC.

Who is Jennifer “Jenn” Tran?

Spoiler alert — We never found the answer to our Magcon question, however, we did learn that Jenn Tran was born and raised in Hillsdale, New Jersey before moving to Miami Florida, where she is currently studying to become a physician assistant. When she is not studying, Jenn loves to hit the beach, read books like The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, travel, and more.

While the 26-year-old is passionate about working in healthcare, she is equally as passionate about finding love, which she hopes to find with Joey Graziadei on season 28 of The Bachelor. Described as “bubbly and compassionate,” Jenn has had multiple serious relationships in the past, however, she admitted to ABC that she is looking for a man “who is as reliable and thoughtful as she is.”

Based on his reputation after season 20 of The Bachelorette, the tennis professional might just end up being her perfect match (no pun intended)…

Nonetheless, to watch Jennifer “Jenn” Tran fight for the heart of the hunky Joey Graziadei, tune into ABC tonight to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu. According to Reality Steve, this season is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!