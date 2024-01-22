‘Terrified of cats’: The 10 strangest facts about the women fighting for Joey Graziadei’s heart on ‘The Bachelor’ season 28

Season 28 of The Bachelor is just hours away from premiering on ABC, and with a set of sisters, a woman whom he has already met, a Miami Dolphins cheerleader, and more fighting for the heart of the hunky Joey Graziadei, the cast is seriously as unique as can be.

For those who have yet to take a look, a whopping 32 women will exit the limo and enter the Bachelor Mansion tonight (January 22) — marking the the most hopefuls in the history of The Bachelor franchise to appear on a single season — however, these lovely ladies are so much more than meets the eye.

Keep scrolling to see some of the strangest facts about the contestants who will be looking for love on season 28 of The Bachelor. Some of them might just surprise you…

Kicking things off, three of the 32 contestants admitted to ABC that they have done some things in their past that are often considered “punk” or “emo,” such as getting a tattoo, wearing spikes and chains, and more. These individuals were a 26-year-old account executive from St. Louis, Missouri named Autumn Waggoner, a 28-year-old registered nurse from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania named Lauren Hollinger, and a 25-year-old leasing agent from North Bergen, New Jersey named Erika Cardenas.

“Autumn spontaneously got a lip tattoo at a music festival.” “Lauren went through a serious punk phase, spikes and chains included.” “Erika’s brief emo phase in high school still haunts her.”

Aside from those who went through a “punk” or “emo” phase, a 27-year-old guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio named Kayla Rodgers and a 24-year-old artist from Atlanta, Georgia named Zoe Antona let their freak flags fly, sharing two rather geeky qualities about themselves that nobody would expect from the surface.

“Kayla really loves Harry Potter.” “Zoe loves reading Architectural Digest.”

While loving Harry Potter or Architectural Digest is rather out of the ordinary, a much hotter take came from a 26-year-old registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario named Natalie “Nat” Crepeau, who “believes that broccoli is the superior vegetable.” How kooky is that?

Speaking of kooky, while a 31-year-old actor from Los Angeles, California named Kelsey Toussant shared that she “likes when wild lizards crawl into her hands,” two individuals admitted to ABC that they are far more fearful of reptiles, or even animals as a whole. These individuals were a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii named Rachel Nance and a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia named Edwina Dorbor.

“Rachel is terrified of frogs” “Edwina is terrified of cats.”

Aside from revealing her fear of felines, Edwina added that she “once flew to Paris for a day just to see the Eiffel Tower.” If Joey is looking for a woman that is equally as stunning as she is spontaneous, it sounds like Edwina might be this tennis professional‘s perfect match (no pun intended).

To watch these wacky women fight for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei, tune into ABC tonight (January 22) to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu. According to Reality Steve himself, it is sure to be filled with tons of twists and turns…