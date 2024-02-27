From ‘Get Low’ to ‘Maneater,’ the women of ‘The Bachelor’ season 28 reveal their ultimate pump-up songs

If there is one thing to know about the lovely ladies of The Bachelor, they sure do have some spunk, letting their fun sides shine throughout the entirety of season 28, despite the drama that might have ensued.

Recommended Videos

Whether they coasted their way to the final four, or whether they were eliminated on night one, all 32 of Joey Graziadei‘s hopefuls brought something unique to the table, letting their true personalities shine in goofy games of 20 questions with Bachelor Nation prior to the premiere of the show.

In said interviews, fan favorites like Kelsey Anderson, Rachel Nance, Maria Georgas, and more answered some silly questions — from their celebrity crushes, to their guilty pleasures, to their pet peeves, and beyond — but one of the ones that caught our eye was when they revealed their ultimate pump-up songs. Everyone has to have one!

What are these pump-up songs exactly? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself, and feel free to give them a listen…

What are the women of The Bachelor season 28’s ultimate pump-up songs?

Screengrab via @katelyndebacker/Instagram

In exclusive interviews with Bachelor Nation, respectively, the following Bachelor babes deemed these tunes to be their ultimate pump-up songs. Needless to say, there are undoubtedly some bangers on this list…

Lexi Young: “Surround Sound” by JID or “Get Low” by Lil Jon and The East Side Boyz.

Katelyn DeBacker: “Feel This Moment” by Pitbull and Christina Aguliera.

Rachel Nance: “Walk Like an Egyptian” by The Bangles.

Maria Georgas: “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” by Kiss.

Lauren Hollinger: “Anthem Part Two” by blink-182.

Kelsey Anderson: “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado.

Jenn Tran: “6’s to 9’s” by Big Wild.

Evalin Clark: “Hope” by NF.

Will any of these women be jamming out to their pump-up song as they get ready to get engaged to Joey? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of the beloved competition series every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. With the “unprecedented ending” inching closer and closer, the remainder of The Bachelor season 28 is certain to be a 10 out of 10!