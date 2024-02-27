Who is left on ‘The Bachelor’ heading into hometown dates? The final 4 Joey Graziadei hopefuls, revealed

In episode 7 of The Bachelor, Joey Graziadei was forced to make his most difficult decision yet, narrowing down his number hopefuls from six to four after one-one-one dates with Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson, as well as a group date with Maria Georgas, Rachel Nance, Jenn Tran, and Kelsey Toussant.

Recommended Videos

After all three of the dates in Jasper, Alberta, Canada were nothing short of spectacular, who failed to receive a rose — receiving a one-way ticket back to the United States instead — ultimately missing out on the opportunity for Joey to meet her family? Fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Who are the final four on The Bachelor season 28?

Image via ABC

With both Jenn and Kelsey T. being sent home during the rose ceremony in Jasper, Alberta, Canada yesterday (February 26), the final four women fighting for Joey’s heart are as follows:

Daisy, a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, Minnesota

Kelsey A., a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, Louisiana

Maria, a 29-year-old executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario

Rachel, a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii

With all four women securing a coveted hometown date, Joey will travel to Minnesota, Louisiana, and Hawaii to meet the families of Daisy, Kelsey A., and Rachel, as well as return to Canada (for the third time) for Maria’s hometown date. Based on the teaser that was shown at the end of episode 7, it looks like next episode will be jam-packed with juicy drama…

Nonetheless, to find out for yourself who secures the final rose and a Neil Lane sparkler in the end, tune into ABC on Mondays or stream brand new episodes of The Bachelor the following day via Hulu. With Joey’s “unprecedented ending” getting closer and closer, season 28 is starting to heat up!