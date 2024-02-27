From ‘Harry Potter’ to ‘Hamilton,’ which movies have the women of ‘The Bachelor’ season 28 rewatched the most?

It's safe to say that we are adding some of these to our watchlist...

With some women dominating our television screens, and some only getting a few seconds of fame, the cast of The Bachelor season 28 is arguably the best group of individuals in franchise history — whether the show accurately portrayed it or not.

Prior to the premiere of the beloved competition series, Bachelor Nation sat down with all 32 of the women who were fighting for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei to play goofy games of 20 questions, respectively, in order to get to know them on a deeper level.

Discussing all sorts of things that are usually not talked about on the show, one of the questions that the women answered had to do with which movie they have rewatched the most in their lifetime, and some of the responses were definitely shocking (to say the least).

What did fan favorites like Kelsey Anderson, Rachel Nance, Daisy Kent, and more have to say? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Which movies have the women of The Bachelor season 28 rewatched the most?

Believe it or not, Kelsey and Rachel had the exact same answer when they were asked by Bachelor Nation which movie they have rewatched the most — both responding with Pride and Prejudice — however, some individuals had much goofier answers.

Three of said individuals were Daisy Kent, Katelyn DeBacker, and Jenn Tran, definitely letting their nerdy side shine in their exclusive interviews:

Daisy: “Definitely all of the Harry Potter movies.” Katelyn: “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.” Jenn: “Iron Man, and in second place would be Ant Man (but Captain America is my favorite superhero).”

On the contrary, contestants like Lexi Young and Lauren Hollinger proved that they love a good comedy instead, deeming Bridesmaids and Step Brothers to be the movies that they have rewatched the most, respectively.

Bringing a different genre to the table, Evalin Clark confirmed that she is a self-proclaimed #HamilFan, deeming Hamilton — “the movie of the musical” on Disney Plus — to be the film that she has rewatched the most in her lifetime, and we do not blame her whatsoever. With songs like “Alexander Hamilton,” “The Schuyler Sisters,” “My Shot,” and more, the soundtrack is nothing short of spectacular!

Last but certainly not least, remember on night one when Joey told Maria Georgas that his favorite movie is Remember the Titans? Well, Kelsey Toussant may or may not have been eavesdropping, deeming Remember the Titans to be the movie that she has rewatched the most in her exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation. She even admitted that she can “recite pretty much every scene at this point” — how impressive is that?

Whoever ends up with Joey at the end of The Bachelor season 28 will likely have a great deal of movie nights in the future, leaving fans of the Bachelor franchise with just one burning question: Who will it be?

Embarking on hometown dates on Monday (March 4) with Kelsey, Rachel, Daisy, and Maria, to find out who ultimately secures the final rose — as well as a Neil Lane engagement ring — catch brand new episodes of the hit competition show every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. With the “unprecedented ending” nearing, you will not want to miss what the series has in store…