Who is Bobbi Althoff and where did she come from?

TikToker Bobbi Althoff has come a long way from regaling her fans with content about motherhood. Today, she’s interviewing renowned internet celebrities like comedian Deric Cahill and fellow TikToker Morgan Presley thanks to her podcast, The Really Good Podcast, which has amassed millions of followers and established her position as a recognizable figure in the realm of internet culture.

But nothing comes even close to her recent interview with rapper Drake, which has attracted a massive chunk of public attention. No doubt, she became an object of public curiosity, and more people have come forward to know about her, and her rise to fame. Here’s all you need to know.

What do we know about Bobbi Althoff?

Image via TikTok

The 26-year-old TikToker and YouTuber was born on July 31, 1997 in California. She began to get active on TikTok in 2021 when she mostly posted her experience as a mom, as well as her pregnancy. In some of these videos, she shared her parental beliefs, such as how she doesn’t allow her babies to crawl. In others, she shared clips of her dancing to various tunes.

Her personal life also became public knowledge. She married Cory Althoff – a programmer and a senior vice president at CompTIA – in 2019 and the couple have two daughters, Concrete and Richard. In 2023, she started her podcast, The Really Good Podcast.

Sharing her excitement about this new venture, she opened up in an interview with People.

“I’ve always dreamed of having my own podcast…So I filmed a pilot episode. Everyone I showed it to said it was awful..They said I wouldn’t secure celebrity guests anymore…That no one would watch it … But I proved them wrong … It got 6 views and my famous neighbor agreed to do an episode. Don’t give up on your dreams. Ever.”

Here, she invited some of the well-known celebrities such as Tammin Sursok, Colleen Ballinger, Rick Glassman, and TikToker Morgan Presley, but it was her interview with Drake that pulled in millions of views, skyrocketing her into immense popularity.

In the same chat with People, she said that after discovering Drake was following her, she decided to invite him for an interview. As per Althoff, he liked her episode with YouTuber Funny Marco, and shortly thereafter began following her.

Her episode with the rapper became viral, as the interview was conducted on a bed under the blanket. Throughout the episode, Althoff maintained her trademark deadpan humor, and at one moment asked him not to drink while the interview was on.

“The idea behind it was it would be a funny thing that you wanted to do it so bad that you bothered him while he was going to bed to do it. Now we do all my podcasts in random locations.”

After a week, she engaged in an hour-long interview with another celebrity, Lil Yachty, where the duo discussed and joked about their respective careers and their experiences as young parents.

With time, the YouTuber is earning more followers, and a growing number are looking forward to her forthcoming podcasts.