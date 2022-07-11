Who is ‘Claim to Fame’ host Frankie Jonas – is he a real Jonas brother?

Does Claim to Fame host Frankie Jonas have any claims to fame of his own? Is his famous last name just a remarkable coincidence? Is Kevin Jonas his real brother? Was he in the Jonas Brothers? Here are the facts.

First of all, no, it’s not a coincidence that Frankie shares the last name as co-host Kevin Jonas. Frankie is Kevin’s younger bro by a whole 13 years, having been born in the year 2000. He wasn’t even a teenager when his trio of famous sibs began their rise to fame as The Jonas Brothers. When the group released their first LP he was only six.

That doesn’t mean Frankie’s only “claim to fame” is having three famous siblings though. The so-called “Bonus Jonas” — he dislikes the nickname and his brothers no longer use it — had his own career as a child actor, and voiced the main character of Sosuke in the Studio Ghibli-animated film Ponyo alongside fellow famous sib Noah Cyrus. Frankie has also appeared with his brother in multiple projects, including their Disney Channel Original Series, Jonas. Frankie snagged the 2009 Teen Choice Award for “Choice Breakout TV Star Male” for his recurring role of Frankie Lucas in the show.

Frankie later appeared in the Disney Channel original movie, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam alongside his brothers. He also appeared with Kevin in the E! reality show, Married to Jonas, which followed the married life of Kevin and his wife Danielle Jones.

Frankie has dabbled in a music career of his own, releasing his debut track, “Shanghai Noon” on SoundCloud in 2017. He uploaded his follow-up track, “Appa” on the same platform in 2018. He is active on social media, with over one million users following his TikTok account.

Frankie, 21, is currently a student at Columbia University where he studies astrophysics and writing.

Claim to Fame will follow several competitors as they attempt to keep the truth about their own famous siblings a secret. The new reality series begins streaming on Hulu on July 11.