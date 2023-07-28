Home Celebrities

Who is Emilia Clarke’s boyfriend?

Is the 'Secret Invasion' star single or taken?

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 20: Emilia Clarke attends the Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2023 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Mat Hayward/GC Images

Emilia Clark’s performance as the rebel Skrull G’iah in Secret Invasion is earning her an incredible amount of international recognition for better and worse, leading many fans to recall the actress’s other very powerful role in the past; namely, “Mother of Dragons” Daenerys Targaryen.

Of course, the conversation isn’t just limited to her professional accomplishments, but also the actress’ dating life, which has caused many to wonder if Clarke is romantically involved with anyone as of now, so let’s shine some light on the subject.

Is Emilia Clarke dating someone?

Emilia Clarke attends Marvel Studios' New Series "Secret Invasion" Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre on June 13, 2023
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The answer is no. As of now, the actress has neither revealed nor been spotted with anyone who could possibly be called her boyfriend. But that, of course, hasn’t always been the case. Despite successfully keeping her dating life largely away from the spotlight, the Me Before You star was still romantically linked with some well-known names.

Amongst the list of people she dated – or was rumored to have dated – are James Franco (with whom Clarke sparked a dating rumor after the duo was spotted at an NYC art fair), Seth MacFarlane (who she dated for about a year in 2012), as well as the Australian actor and former co-star Jai Courtney,who she met and began dating on the set of Terminator Genisys in 2014.

Although single, Clarke hasn’t shared her future dating plans in public. Back in 2016, the actress blamed her hectic work schedule to E! News for her inability to maintain an active romantic life. Now, with her induction into the world of the MCU, we might have to wait a little longer to get more updates about her dating life.

Jayasmita Dutta Roy
About the author

Jayasmita Dutta Roy

A keen lover of cinema, Jayasmita harbors an utmost interest in staying updated about everything ranging from the classics to contemporary blockbusters. When she is not glued to the computer gleaning information about intriguing pop culture gossips, you will see her in a random coffee shop immersed in the surreal world of Murakami.