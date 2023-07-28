Who is Emilia Clarke’s boyfriend?

Emilia Clark’s performance as the rebel Skrull G’iah in Secret Invasion is earning her an incredible amount of international recognition for better and worse, leading many fans to recall the actress’s other very powerful role in the past; namely, “Mother of Dragons” Daenerys Targaryen.

Of course, the conversation isn’t just limited to her professional accomplishments, but also the actress’ dating life, which has caused many to wonder if Clarke is romantically involved with anyone as of now, so let’s shine some light on the subject.

Is Emilia Clarke dating someone?

The answer is no. As of now, the actress has neither revealed nor been spotted with anyone who could possibly be called her boyfriend. But that, of course, hasn’t always been the case. Despite successfully keeping her dating life largely away from the spotlight, the Me Before You star was still romantically linked with some well-known names.

Amongst the list of people she dated – or was rumored to have dated – are James Franco (with whom Clarke sparked a dating rumor after the duo was spotted at an NYC art fair), Seth MacFarlane (who she dated for about a year in 2012), as well as the Australian actor and former co-star Jai Courtney,who she met and began dating on the set of Terminator Genisys in 2014.

Although single, Clarke hasn’t shared her future dating plans in public. Back in 2016, the actress blamed her hectic work schedule to E! News for her inability to maintain an active romantic life. Now, with her induction into the world of the MCU, we might have to wait a little longer to get more updates about her dating life.