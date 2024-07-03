Who is Gracie Abrams’ famous dad?

Gracie Abrams is taking the music industry by storm with the release of her second studio album, The Secret of Us. But could she have gotten a little help from any famous relatives?

Recommended Videos

Gracie Abrams has been in the music industry for several years, and has already scored huge opportunities, while she’s still getting more famous. After signing with Interscope Records, she released two EPs, Minor in 2020 and This Is What It Feels Like in 2021. She also opened Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour in 2022 and Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in 2023, with whom she co-wrote the song “Us” from her latest album, The Secret of Us. So, who is her family?

Who is Gracie Abrams’ dad?

Born on September 7, 1999, Gracie Abrams might be getting her shot at fame now, but her family has been in the spotlight for a long time. Gracie is J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath’s daughter, and both her parents are famous.

Gracie Abrams’ dad, J.J. Abrams (by his real name Jeffrey Jacob Abrams) was the creative mind behind many fan favorites sci-fi and fantasy productions, including shows like Lost, Felicity, and Alias, and wrote and produced films like 1998’s Armageddon, 2009’s Star Trek, 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Abrams’ films grossed over $4.6 billion at the worldwide box office, making him the eighth highest-grossing director of all time. J.J. won several major awards, including two Primetime Emmys for Lost.

As for her mom, Katie McGrath, she is a former political aide. Throughout her career, Katie was a legislative assistant to Senator Edward M. Kennedy, and the director of communications at MTV Networks. She co-founded the political media firm First Tuesday Media. She is co-CEO of J.J.’s production company, Bad Robot Productions. J.J. and Katie have been married since 1996 and share three children, Henry, Gracie, and August.

Gracie’s interest in music started at a young age, and she’s been writing songs since she was eight. But having two famous parents, and someone like J.J. Abrams as a father, surely came in handy as growing up surrounded by fame prepared Gracie for a career in the spotlight.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy