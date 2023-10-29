Who is Halsey dating?

Well, she is not a woman, she's a god, but what about her new boyfriend?

Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, or Halsey, has a lot going for her.

She’s been called one of the most influential people on the planet. She’s collaborated with Lil Dicky and Khalid, played Wonder Woman in Teen Titans Go!, hosted and been the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on five separate occasions, and appeared in a Best Picture winner.

And now she can add another entry to her list of accomplishments…

Halsey has a new boyfriend – Avan Jogia

After setting speculations ablaze with their PDA almost a month ago, Avan Jogia (best known for his role in Victorious) and Halsey seem to be launching their status as a power couple by making their relationship Instagram official, with the former dressed like he’s at the Met Gala for vampires from Underworld. The 31-year-old Canadian actor and musician, who debuted his first feature-length directorial effort earlier this year with Door Mouse, has recently been seen in such high-profile projects as Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and Zombieland: Double Tap.

This marks Halsey’s first public relationship since the end of her partnership with Alev Aydin, a Turkish-American screenwriter and film producer. The two split up earlier in 2023, and share a 2-year-old son named Ender. Previously, the 29-year-old musical sensation has been romantically involved with American Horror Story actor Evan Peters, English performer Yungblud, Norwegian musician Lido, and rapper G-Eazy.

As for Jogia, the Choose Love star was previously in a relationship with Australian actress Cleopatra Coleman until 2021 after his five-year relationship with Zoey Deutch ended in 2017.