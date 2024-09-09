Image Credit: Disney
Who is hosting the 2024 Emmys and where have I seen them before?

You'll definitely recognize this father-son duo.
Kevin Stewart
Published: Sep 9, 2024 06:14 am

It’s that time of year again! The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Sep. 15 to honor the finest in American prime-time television programming in the year spanning June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024, a terrific 12 months for small-screen entertainment. Shows with multiple nominations that are hotly-tipped to win Emmys include Shōgun, The Bear, The Crown, Fallout, Hacks, Ripley, Saturday Night Live, Fargo, and Baby Reindeer.

At the 2023 event, actor, comedian, and game show host Anthony Anderson oversaw proceedings. You probably know him from television shows like Hang Time, All About the Andersons, The Shield, K-Ville, Law & Order, and Black-ish, as well as movies like Me, Myself & Irene, Kangaroo Jack, The Departed, Transformers, and Scream 4.

So, who’s hosting this year’s ceremony? Well, rather excitingly, it’s a father-and-son duo that most people will be familiar with from the worlds of television and film: Eugene and Dan Levy. But where do you know them from?

Who is Eugene Levy, and where have you seen him?

Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose in Schitt's Creek
Image via CBC Television

Born on Dec. 17, 1946, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Eugene Levy is a veteran actor and comedian who’s been working professionally in the entertainment business since the late 1960s. He’s known for playing quirky, eccentric, and unconventional characters who are easily flustered.

Levy has won many awards himself, including four Primetime Emmys, and has been nominated for dozens more.

You’ll undoubtedly recognize him from various productions, including movies like National Lampoon’s Vacation, Splash, Like Mike, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, and the American Pie franchise, as well as television shows like Hiller and Diller, Greg the Bunny, Schitt’s Creek (on which he plays his real-life son Dan’s father), and The Reluctant Traveler.

He’s hilarious and a bona fide legend of the showbusiness world. The Emmys will certainly be a hoot with him at the helm — especially given the wonderful chemistry he has with his son.

Who is Dan Levy, and where have you seen him?

Dan Levy as David Rose in Schitt's Creek
Image via CBC Television

Born on Aug. 9, 1983, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Dan Levy is an actor and filmmaker and Eugene Levy’s only son (he has one sister, Sarah, who’s also an actress). He’s been active in the entertainment world since the mid-2000s, and his filmmaking work has included writing, producing, showrunning, directing, and more.

Like his father, Levy has won many awards himself, including four Emmys, and has been nominated for many others.

Television shows you’ll likely recognize him from include The Hills: Live After Show, MTV Live, Schitt’s Creek (on which he plays his real-life father Eugene’s son), The Great Canadian Baking Show, and Sex Education. Movies you may know him from include Stage Fright, Happiest Season, Haunted Mansion, Good Grief, and Unfrosted.

A hugely talented man in his own right, Dan Levy works best bouncing off his father, so having them as a hosting team at this year’s Emmys will be a treat we should all be massively looking forward to.

You can watch the Emmys as they play out on Sep. 15 on ABC.

Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).
