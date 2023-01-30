How to watch all 9 ‘American Pie’ movies in order

American Pie is among the biggest movie franchises in the U.S., and also one of the most sexual. The films made quite a name for themselves, portraying comedic sexual situations surrounding a group of teenagers. Despised by some and loved by others, this franchise just keeps providing us with more content, and it occasionally manages to make astonishing comebacks on streaming. The first movie starred Jason Biggs as Jim Levenstein, Eddie Kaye Thomas as Paul Finch, Seann William Scott as Steven Stifler, Chris Klein as Chris “Oz” Ostreicher, and Thomas Ian Nicholas as Kevin Myers.

At the time of writing, a total of nine American Pie movies have been released, with three of those being direct sequels to the first film, and five being spinoffs. The spinoffs are always titled American Pie Presents and mostly follow new characters in the same universe, with the occasional appearance of original cast members.

In a franchise with so many spinoffs, it’s only natural for viewers to be confused about how they should best enjoy these movies. Fortunately for them, there really isn’t one definitive way to do so, which means that the audience is free to choose if they would rather watch American Pie in release or chronological order.

The American Pie movies in release order

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Wedding (2003)

American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005)

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)

American Pie Presents: Beta House (2007)

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009)

American Reunion (2012)

American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules (2020)

The American Pie movies in chronological order

If you wish to enjoy the franchise in chronological order, you must first watch the four movies from the main timeline, which follow the original characters as they move through life and mature. No matter how older they get, though, viewers can trust the films to keep the same raunchy style of comedy.

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Wedding (2003)

American Reunion (2012)

Despite being set in the American Pie universe, the remaining five movies are not connected, which means that the order in which they are watched is not relevant. In essence, viewers can choose whether they would rather enjoy these movies as stand-alones, or in their order of release, which coincides with the franchise’s chronology.

American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005)

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)

American Pie Presents: Beta House (2007)

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009)

American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules (2020)

You can buy or rent the American Pie movies for cheap via Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu.