Who is Ibrahim Chappelle, Dave Chappelle’s son?

Love him or not, Dave Chapelle is one of the biggest names in stand-up comedy. For a performer, Chappelle keeps details of his private life private. It is known, however, that Chapelle has three kids — here’s what’s known about Chapelle’s second son, Ibrahim.

Ibrahim aside, Chapelle married Elaine Chappelle in 2001. The couple’s eldest son, Sulayman, was born that same year, followed by Ibrahim two years later, and Sanaa, a daughter, in 2009. Three years earlier, the Chappelle family moved to a spacious farm near tiny Yellow Springs, Ohio, where Chappelle grew up, according to People.

Referring to why he moved his family out of the spotlight in Ohio in 2006, Chappelle said, “Turns out you don’t need $50 million to live around these parts, just a nice smile and a kind way about you.”

And on the citizens of Yellow Springs, Chappelle added, “You guys are the best neighbors ever… That’s why I came back and that’s why I’m staying” (via Cincinatti.com).

Chappelle’s life was changed by having kids

As mentioned, Dave Chappelle is notoriously tight-lipped about his family, and neither Dave nor Elaine posts much about them on social media. However, offering a rare glimpse at his family, in 2019, Chappelle received the Mark Twain Prize for Humor with his wife and kids by his side.

According to The Chicago Journal, Ibrahim also appeared in an episode of Jerry Seinfeld‘s series. Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee with his dad. In that episode, Chappelle talked about the effect being a father had on his career as he did that same year, speaking with CBS News.

In that interview, Chappelle said, “Everything changed after I had children. I took my professional life more seriously. And I think, as a dude, I had more depth after I had kids” (via Distractify).

Ibrahim’s favorite comedian is not his dad

Other available details about Ibrahim Chappelle, Dave Chappell’s second son, is that he’s a big fan of stand-up comedy. This makes sense, given that Ibrahim — who was 20 in 2023 — is a pro comic’s kid, but reportedly, Ibrahim’s favorite funny man is Kevin Hart. Chappelle recalled taking Ibrahim to see Hart perform live and being mildly offended by how loudly his son laughed. Chappelle remembered thinking, ‘Uh … I do this too,'” referring to comedy.

Otherwise, Chappelle seems to take fatherhood seriously. On a 2016 episode of Project Dad, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Original with Donnell Rawlings, Chappelle said, referring to parenthood, “The days are long, but the years will fly by” (via People).