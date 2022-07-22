Simu Liu, one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors, has just sealed the deal with a red-carpet official relationship.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor has been a hot button topic ever since his MCU film broke box office records in 2021. From time to time his name has appeared beside a Hollywood starlet or two, but until this point nothing has stuck. That is until Jade Bender entered the picture.

Liu and Bender appeared arm in arm at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Liu, who has been busy working on his new film Barbie, was all smiles on the red carpet, no doubt happy to be finally making his relationship with Bender public. The pair wrapped their arms around each other and smiled brightly for cameras.

Who is Jade Bender?

Jade Bender is a 24-year-old actress best known for her role on the 2022 Netflix movie Senior Year starring Rebel Wilson. In the movie Bender plays “bratty, holier-than-thou influencer” Bri Loves, the daughter of Tiffany (Zoe Chao) who put Wilson’s character Stephanie in a coma.

Senior Year marked Bender’s first big movie debut. She is somewhat active on Instagram with an impressive following of over 67,000 followers, but doesn’t own a public TikTok or Twitter account as of this writing.

Bender is a fresh face in the industry so there isn’t much information on her, and while dating a celebrity as big as Liu doesn’t necessarily mean movie and TV offers will fall in her lap, it does point to the possibility that we could be seeing more of the young actress in the near future.

How long have Jade Bender and Simu Liu been dating?

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Bender and Liu are a relatively new item. The couple were first spotted together last month at the restaurant Catch in West Hollywood, California. This was just weeks before Liu’s appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live in promotion of his New York Times bestselling book We Were Dreamers.

Bender and Liu were photographed together years ago in 2019 at the Unforgettable Gala. There are no reports that a relationship has existed during that time. Instead, it’s very likely that the new couple just did a good job of keeping their friendship alive.

In the last year Liu has become one of the hottest bachelors in the industry, at one point rumored to be dating Tina Jung from the Canadian sitcom Kim’s Convenience. The rumors were short-lived but all eyes have been on the Marvel superhero since then for signs of a new love interest. It looks like the day has finally come.

When asked for a comment by People magazine, representatives for Bender and Liu declined to comment.