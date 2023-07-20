Who plays Barbie and Ken in the ‘Barbie’ movie? Every Ken and Barbie, explained

It's not just Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling taking on the role of the famous dolls, there're plenty of other A-listers in the cast.

With the much-anticipated Greta Gerwig blockbuster Barbie set to be released in the U.S. tomorrow, the buzz around the film is reaching a fever pitch. As is pretty easy to tell from all the promotional materials, Aussie star Margot Robbie is playing the main, titular character, and the role of her long-term, long-suffering boyfriend Ken is being taken on by Ryan Gosling. However, a look at the cast reveals that Robbie and Gosling aren’t the only Barbie and Ken who’ll be appearing in the film: all in all there are 11 Barbies that are directly referred to and seven Kens. Here’s a look at all the actors who are appearing as Barbie or Ken in Barbie.

Firstly, why are there so many Barbies and Kens?

Much of the action in the film takes place in Barbie Land, which is populated by various different Barbies. After years of critics claiming the doll promoted unrealistic beauty standards, snipped the wings of young girls who aspired to be more than an ornament, and unfairly diminished the role of non-blonde, non-slim women in public life, Mattel began pumping out different kinds of Barbie to appeal to various cultural trends. According to the toy manufacturer, there are now 176 different kinds of Barbie, falling under nine body types and over 30 skin tones. Accessories now include things like hijabs, and there are even dolls marketed as having prosthetic limbs, or being non-binary. While Ken doesn’t have quite the same range of diversity, there’s still a lot of him to choose from: four different body types, nine eye colors, 22 hair styles, and 13 skin tones.

Part of the plot of the film depends on there being this diversity of Barbies and Kens, which is why so many have been cast. Gerwig has also been fastidious in terms of making sure each doll and product mentioned in her film was once sold by Mattel under the Barbie brand, which is impressive but also aided by the vast amount of Barbie-branded stock to choose from.

Margot Robbie — “Stereotypical” Barbie

The film’s star and producer plays “stereotypical” Barbie – whose story is the one we mostly follow. The australian is a huge name and one of the few people who could conceivably take on this iconic figure, and was reportedly incredibly invested in getting this film off the ground.

Issa Rae — President Barbie

The former YouTube comedian-turned-genuine superstar is known for her brilliant comedic acting and advocacy, so it makes sense that she plays the politically-minded President Barbie in the film. Rae also gets the honor of dropping the one f-bomb that the movie is allowed, and it’s truly a laugh-out-loud moment.

Kate McKinnon — Weird Barbie

After a decade spent on the SNL stage, it’s no surprise to see Kate McKinnon bring her comedic chops to the role of Weird Barbie, which according to the film’s lore is what the dolls transform into when they’re played with “too hard.” Acting as a kind of spiritual guide to Robbie’s eponymous character, Weird Barbie is a massive part in this film, and McKinnon plays the role fantastically.

Alexandra Shipp — Writer Barbie

The multi-talented Alexandra Shipp takes on yet another skill to add to her resume, becoming the highly successful Writer Barbie in Gerwig’s film. She’s also one of stereotypical Barbie’s closest neighbors, and has a pretty large amount of screen time.

Hari Nef — Dr. Barbie

Transparent and You star Hari Nef takes on the part of Dr. Barbie, an educated and highly skilled doll whose talents are often wasted as in Barbie Land every injury heals within a few moments of it happening. Nonetheless, she has some great lines and is a welcome addition to the crew of dolls.

Sharon Rooney — Lawyer Barbie

This is without a doubt the Glaswegian-born actress’ biggest part, and Rooney does an excellent job as Lawyer Barbie. She’s one of the lifelike dolls who has the most interactions with Robbie, and does a great job of keeping comedy injected into the movie.

Ana Cruz Kayne — Judge Barbie

Ana Cruz Kayne worked with Gerwig on Little Women, and the pair have rekindled their relationship for the director’s latest film. In it, Kayne takes on the role of Judge Barbie, one of the all-Barbie Supreme Court, who a lot of viewers would wish we’d had a few months ago when the real group of mostly-corrupt judges overturned Roe v Wade and sent the U.S. back into a hellscape for countless women.

Emma Mackey — Physicist Barbie

With all the “Barbenheimer” discourse, Emma Mackey playing the part of Physicist Barbie is a potential missed opportunity for some crossover appeal. The Sex Education star has a chunky role in Barbie, appearing on-screen plenty of times and bringing the laughs alongside the rest of the cast.

Nicola Coughlan — Diplomat Barbie

Hilarious Irish actress Nicola Coughlan rose to prominence as one of the stars of the laugh-out-loud Derry Girls, and since then her star has been consistently rising. The Galway-born performer gives a great performance as Diplomat Barbie, and as always is an engaging screen presence.

Dua Lipa — Mermaid Barbies

Pop star Dua Lipa makes her feature film debut as Mermaid Barbies, with her likeness used for the trio of underwater dolls who wave hello at her fellow plastic princesses. The singer-songwriter is set to appear in another film next year.

Ritu Arya — Journalist Barbie

English actress Rita Aryu first rose to prominence for a role in the British soap Doctors, but gained international acclaim after starring as Lila in the hit Netflix series The Umbrella Academy. She takes on the part of Journalist Barbie, and is a welcome addition to the group of dolls in the idyllic Barbie Land.

Ryan Gosling — Ken

Early screeners have confirmed that Gosling really does bring the Kenergy, taking on the role of Barbie’s sidepiece with panache and heart. There’s no doubt the actor really committed to the part, and it would be surprising if he didn’t pick up a slew of nominations for his performance.

Kingsley Ben-Adir — Ken #1

The major sidekick and ally of Gosling’s Ken, Kingsley Ben-Adir is hilarious and charming as the helpful — albeit a bit useless — Ken #1. With a bunch of impressive credits to his name, Barbie is another on the list of watchable hits that Ben-Adir has signed on to.

Simu Liu — Ken #2

Simu Liu is used to big-budget blockbusters thanks to his starring role in the MCU, and he takes on the role of Ken #2 excellently here, managing to be a great antagonist to Gosling’s Ken while also maintaining the lightness and slight idiocy that makes Ken Ken.

Scott Evans — Ken #3

Hunky Scott Evans is more known for his roles on the smaller screen, but the Grace and Frankie star shows he’s got the same big-screen presence as his brother Chris with his few scenes in Barbie.

Ncuti Gatwa — Ken #4

The Sex Education star has had a stellar year, not only appearing in this blockbuster but also being chosen as the next Doctor Who. Although he doesn’t have much to say in this role, he shows off some excellent physical acting during the dance and battle scenes.

John Cena — Kenmaid

Former wrestler and subject of one of the funniest prank calls on YouTube, John Cena’s transition into acting has been seamless, and although he’s only in a few scenes in Barbie, he steals all of them.

Rob Brydon — Sugar’s Daddy Ken

Welsh comedian and panel show stalwart Rob Brydon is one of those famous faces non-Brits would recognize from numerous films and shows but not be able to name. However, in his native land we’ve known about his talent for decades, and his small but hilarious part in Barbie reinforces how great he is.