Who is Jake LaRosa? The former Try Guys staffer left some clues on TikTok

The Try Guys cutting ties with founding member Ned Fulmer over his alleged affair has caused a lot of buzz around the internet. And now, fans are going wild over a video posted by Jake Larosa. Fans are suggesting that Jake’s video is dropping clues and hints about the general mood in the Try Guys company and the fact that the group has known about the affair allegations for quite a while now.

But who is Jake Larosa, and what does this video actually suggest?

Who is Jake Larosa?

Long-time Try Guys fans will be familiar with Jake’s work, if not his face. Hired in Aug. 2021, Jake Larosa managed the second Try Guys branded YouTube channel, Second Try. Jake has appeared in that channel’s videos several times, with his most recent appearance being a video entitled “try guys staff tries vegan mcdonalds” from April 8. As the title suggests, this video shows the team trying and reviewing food from Mr. Charlie’s, a vegan McDonald’s alternative.

Outside of the Try Guys Jake is a popular internet content creator. On TikTok alone, he has 457.9 thousand followers and has a sizable following on other social media platforms.

What did Jake’s viral video imply?

Jake has recently been in the spotlight due to a video he posted on TikTok. This video sees Jake sitting at his kitchen table sipping a cup of coffee. During the video, he’s holding a copy of The Date Night Cookbook, a book written by Ned Fulmer and his wife, Ariel Fulmer. As he looks between the camera and the book, the song playing in the background says: “you ruined everything, you stupid b*tch.”

And, if fans needed more confirmation, the caption on the video reads:

“Good Morning to everyone except Adam Levine, John Mulaney and …”

Referencing two other male celebrities who have gotten into hot water over extramarital affairs despite publically presenting a “family man” image.

The video’s description reads: “My last day was Friday,” suggesting that Jake has also left the group. This video and the fact that Ned Fulmer has been less present in the group’s content in recent weeks heavily implies that those involved in the company have known about this affair for a while. It also suggests the group has had plenty of behind-the-scenes talks about what the company should do to handle the situation, backing up the official Try Guys statement that noted the group had gone through a “thorough internal review,” before making the decision public.