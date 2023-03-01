Who is Jake Paul’s girlfriend, Julia Rose?

The outrageous backlashes that Jake Paul has received over the years are common knowledge. By now, it would be accurate to say the influencer turned boxer is well-known for all the wrong reasons, some of which include sexual abuse allegations, illegal trespassing, and his infamous statements especially when he called the pandemic a ‘hoax’. Currently, Paul is trending because of his very recent boxing match with Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia. He lost to his opponent in one of the most exciting contests between two budding champions.

While the actor has hit numerous headlines for his notorieties, it’s his dating life in addition to his personal life that captured a lot of tabloid attention. In February 2020, Paul officially announced his relationship with model Julia Rose after the end of his infamous fake Las Vegas wedding with Tana Mongeau.

They first met on the set of the music video for “These Days” after which the pair immediately hit it off. Initially, their relationship was kept private. Talking about his dating life at that time, Paul said, “I have been talking to a girl a little bit,” he claimed during an appearance on The Night Shift podcast”.

Theirs was an on-again-off-again relationship as after a month or more of confirming their relationship, they reportedly split up before being back again in May. Their relationship continued for quite a while until the couple called it off once in 2021 and then during Christmas of 2022.

However, as of now, they are again back together. With all the talks about Jake Paul’s romantic life, people are wondering who his girlfriend of about three years is. Here’s all we know about her.

Who is Julia Rose?

Up till now, we know about Rose in connection with the controversial boxer. Even though their tumultuous affair has always been the subject of discussion. Rose has also been subjected to a fair share of gossip following her snaps that were deemed ‘controversial’.

Rose was born on Dec. 30, 1993, in Texas. She is popularly known as an Instagram model and a YouTuber with a vast social media presence. During her relationship with Paul, the couple was often seen as too intimate with each other which attracted quite a lot of media attention.

In 2021, Paul posted pictures of him and Julia on Instagram during Christmas and wrote, “I got what I wanted for Christmas’ as the caption. They were steamy pictures of the couple making out with Paul grabbing her bottom in a hot tub. Even Rose posted their kissing photos on social media where she wrote, “‘i don’t need Santa…. I already have a bearded man who lets me sit on his lap and gives me whatever I want.” They were undoubtedly regarded as one of the hottest couples.

In 2019, Julia became the subject of discussion after she and three other women, Lauren Summer and Kayla Lauren lifted their shirts and flashed their breasts in favor of Gerrit Cole of Houston Astros in the world series match between Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.

The trio was called ‘Shagmag Girls’ and after the event, they were on the receiving end of harsh criticisms and judgments thereby earning the title, “The World Series Flasher.” On asking about the subject, Rose said,

“I wouldn’t say I was always a little trouble maker – but I was always a believer in doing whatever the fuck I wanted and questioning societial norms! Growing up in a small Texas town, I was surrounded by a very conservative way of thinking; that’s not inherently a bad thing, but I just loved asking “why?” and challenging the way others thought about things.”

Right now, her tough days seem to have been left behind and she is currently in a romantic relationship with Paul.