Jamal Bryant attends the "Praise This" World Premiere at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/WireImage)
Photo by Nykieria Chaney/WireImage
Category:
Celebrities
TV

Who is Jamal Bryant married to now?

Second time's the charm, pastor!
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: May 30, 2024 09:21 am

Jamal Bryant, the pastor from New Birth Missionary Baptist Church near Atlanta, has just announced he’s getting married again.

During a recent Sunday service, Jamal delighted his congregation by bringing his fiancée, Karri Turner, up on stage. The news came as a surprise to many, especially fans of his ex-wife and Real Housewives of Potomac star, Gizelle Bryant, who couldn’t help but notice the striking resemblance between Turner and the reality TV personality. 

As he introduced his soon-to-be bride to his congregation, Bryant expressed his deep admiration for Turner, highlighting not only her physical beauty but also her brilliant mind and spirit. On stage, Turner herself shared that Bryant wanted to marry her not just because of her beauty, but because she “makes him a better man.”

I’m telling you what I want from a husband. So, from a husband I desire a man who has very clear vision. He is clear about purpose and destiny, not just for himself but a man who you marry has to be able to cultivate what is in and on you

Turner , Dear Future Wifey podcast (2023)

But who is Karri Turner, the woman who has captured the heart of the pastor? A quick glance at her impressive resume reveals a woman of substance and accomplishment. She studied political science at Morris Brown College and went on to earn a Master’s in Divinity from The Candler School of Theology. Karri is also an author, known for books like The Girl Bible and  She’s Lit (40 Daily Prayers of Light), which show she’s serious about her faith.

This is Jamal’s second engagement as he prepares to walk down the aisle, hopefully. His first marriage was to Gizelle, as you are all well aware. Jamal and Gizelle Bryant were married in 2002. During their marriage, they had three daughters: Grace, Angel, and Adore. However, the marriage faced significant challenges. One of the primary issues was Jamal’s infidelity, which Gizelle has spoken about openly on her show and in interviews. This eventually led to their divorce in 2009.

Years after their divorce, around 2019 and during the filming of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle and Jamal attempted to reconcile. Gizelle announced their reconciliation in the show’s fifth season, which was met with mixed reactions both from the audience and her fellow cast members. Many were skeptical due to Jamal’s past indiscretions, which had been highly publicized. In 2020, Gizelle confirmed that they had called off their reconciliation. 

Despite their past, Gizelle Bryant has publicly expressed her best wishes for Jamal and Karri. During BravoCon 2023, she mentioned she had no regrets about their time together. She further said that it is always better to have tried and learned than never to have tried at all. For Jamal, having a partner who shares his spiritual passions could mark a new chapter not only in his personal life but also in his role as a pastor.

Author
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.