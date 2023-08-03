Who is Jason Alexander, Britney Spears’ ex-husband?

Britney Spears’ ex-husband — Jason Alexander — has been a constant presence in the singer’s life even though it has been almost twenty years since the former couple separated and the “Circus” singer holds a restraining order against her ex-husband.

Now that the man is in the news again for getting arrested in Tennessee for stalking, interest in the lurking blast from the past in Spears’ life is getting renewed interest. Just who is Jason Alexander, an individual who continues to attract attention despite not being a celebrity spouse anymore?

Introducing Jason Alexander, Britney Spears’ first husband of 55 hours

Photo by Chris Farina/Corbis/Getty Images

Alexander was Spears’ childhood friend, whom she had known since they were both kids growing up in Kentwood Louisiana. If previous assertions of Alexander — a former college football player — are to be believed, he and the singer were friends “with benefits” between 1999 and 2002 — when Spears was dating Justin Timberlake.

Fast-forward to Jan. 3, 2004, when Alexander was studying at Southeastern Louisiana University, the duo (22 at the time) got hitched in Las Vegas, Nevada, only for the impromptu marriage to be annulled 55 hours later.

Interestingly, they remember the hows and whats differently. As shared by the Grammy-winning singer in a chat with E! Online, the marriage was a “silly” idea that took form after she was done partying in Las Vegas.

“I think I was running away from something, I didn’t quite know what.”

The court documents of the said annulment stated that Britney “lacked understanding of her actions, to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage.”

But to this day, Alexander recounts a very different chain of events. Back in 2012, he revealed to ABC News that getting a whirlwind wedding in Las Vegas was Spears’ idea as she was the one who asked him. He agreed because he was “in love with her” and thought “she felt the same way.”

In 2021, he shared his version of what went down in January of 2004 with the Daily Mail. According to him, it was Britney’s parents and her team, along with “men in black,” who forced a very unwilling Spears and Alexander to annul their marriage “under duress.” He agreed because they tricked him into believing their marriage would dismantle Spears’ career.

“I loved her and was a naive kid who had been raised to trust and respect my elders, just like she had. They told me if I would sign the contracts, the annulment, they would let me and Britney continue our relationship.”

But after 30 days — the period it took to get the annulment finalized — Spears’ phone number was changed, ending what Alexander claims were days of constant communication.

While Britney has hardly ever spoken about Alexander, he has been, in his way, her supporter. In 2020, when the #FreeBritney movement picked up steam, he talked about supporting it and stressed that based on their “personal conversations” he had gathered that she detested the conservatorship controlling her life.

2023 ain’t the first time Jason Alexander has been accused of stalking

Photo by Todd Williamson/Enos Solomon/FilmMagic/Getty Images

He added the crime to his profile in 2022, when he broke into the “Toxic” singer’s home on June 9, 2022 – hours before her nuptials with her current husband Sam Asghari. He live-streamed the entire drama, claiming that Britney Spears invited him to her wedding, and he obliged because “she’s my first wife. My only wife.”

“I’m here to crash the wedding cause nobody [is] here but Sam. So where the f–k’s the family?”

The whole ordeal, which left Spears’ pretty shaken, ended when the police arrived and took Alexander into custody, when he was charged with stalking, vandalism, aggravated trespass, and battery, and spent 128 days in Ventura County Jail. Soon after, the singer got a three-year restraining order against him, under which he has to stay at least a 100 yards away from her.

But being arrested — and getting married less than a year (March 27, 2023) after the above fiasco — hasn’t deterred Alexander from still talking or posting about Spears (his Instagram bio still has the link to the above-mentioned DailyMail article from 2021), or well, as we can see, resolved his stalking habits.