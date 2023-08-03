Britney Spears ex-husband has been arrested for stalking

Remember Jason Alexander, pop star Britney Spears‘ first husband with whom she was married for only two years in 2004? Well, he is in police custody again. Per TMZ, Alexander was arrested on Wednesday morning in Tennessee for stalking.

Detailed information such as bail amount or court date in connection with the charge hasn’t been disclosed yet, but this particular episode has led people to revisit a similar offense committed by Alexander during Britney’s wedding last year. As we know, Britney tied the knot with Sam Asghari in June 2022, but not everything went smoothly there.

While the ceremony was attended by some renowned names such as Drew Barrymore, Madonna, and Paris Hilton, it was Alexander who was the most menacing presence at the event. He was charged with trespassing the singer’s Thousand Oaks, California home, and filmed himself going up to Britney’s room with a knife while the “Toxic” singer was getting ready for her wedding.

After being asking to leave the property, he refused and went on to injure a security guard. Thus, he was convicted of trespassing, felony stalking, and battery, with a 3-year restraining order filed against him by Spears.

While one can freshly recall almost every detail of the harrowing wedding episode, not much detail has been shed on the current incident leading to his arrest, except that it was related to stalking Britney again. We will keep you in the loop should any significant information come to light.