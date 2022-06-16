Who is Kebe Dunn? What to know about Michael Rapaport’s wife

Michael Rapaport is a fairly well-known entertainer. If you don’t know him by name you’ve probably seen some of his work, such as the father in autism-related show Atypical. What’s less known, however, is his wife Kebe Dunn. So who is she?

Who is Kebe Dunn?

Dunn is an American actress who has appeared in a number of movies including Tournament of Laughs, Love for Rent and In Session with Jonathan Pessin. Her name, inspired by her African heritage, roughly translates to “a strong person who doesn’t have fear”. She was born in 1970 and she’s been married to Rapaport since 2016.

Her acting career spans back a few years. She appeared in the TV series Malcolm & Eddie in 1996 and an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm in the year 2000. She had a role along with her husband in 2020’s Tournament of Laughs.

She is Rapaport’s second wife – previously he was married to writer and producer Nichole Beattie, and the couple had two sons. Dunn isn’t just an actress either, she’s directed the 2011 documentary Beats, Rhymes, and Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest.

Here’s a video of the two dancing together.

The couple actually dated before he was married the first time, and then they fired back up their romance after Rapaport’s divorce from Beattie. He shared a photo of the two from back in the day in 2018 on his Instagram page.

The photo was taken right after one of Rapaport’s most controversial roles: that of the neo-Nazi Remy from the movie Higher Learning.

How was Kebe Dunn involved in Rapaport’s feud with Kevin Durant?

Rapaport is a controversial figure in the sense that he’s not afraid to speak his mind. He’s a regular on the Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM where he regularly berates show producer Gary Dell’Abate.

One of his most notorious feuds was with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. As the feud intensified and Durant threatened Rapaport, he brought Rapaport’s wife into the picture, saying she was mad that he got a lawyer against Durant and that she doesn’t respect him.

Rapaport tweeted out the exchange.

I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them. The 🐍 himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP pic.twitter.com/l1VQfGMMRF — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2021

Durant eventually apologized for the back and forth. Dunn, who is notoriously private, didn’t respond to the messages.