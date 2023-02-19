Who is Keleigh Sperry Teller? All about Miles Teller’s wife

Actor Miles Teller has become known over the years for his praise-worthy performances in numerous movies. For the past ten years, he’s been recognized as an accomplished actor in the Industry who has starred in various Blockbuster successes.

The turning point in his career was the 2014 film Whiplash, where he played aspiring jazz musician Andrew Neiman. His other noteworthy appearances were in all three Divergent movies, a super hit trilogy based on the book by Veronica Roth.

Meanwhile, his career achieved new heights after he starred as Bradley Rooster Bradshaw in the 2022 mega-hit movie Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise. His character became universally loved, which led to Teller becoming an internet sensation.

Since then, Miles’ personal life also became a popular subject, including his marriage to Keleigh Sperry Teller. Her name is pronounced as “Kelly.” Not much is known about her in detail except that she is primarily a model who dabbles in acting. Let’s get to know more about her.

All about Keleigh Sperry Teller.

Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images

Miles and Keleigh’s relationship has sparked enormous interest over the years. Fans are curious to know when and how they met. The Spectacular Now star met Keleigh at the 2013 Grammys after-party for the rock band The Black Keys. The band members were mutual friends of Miles and Keleigh, who both attended the party. Thereafter, they dated for almost four years before he proposed to her during their vacation in South Africa.

Following their engagement, the pair made their public appearance for the first time at the premiere of Miles’ film Only the Brave. It was in early September 2019 when the couple tied the knot at a private ceremony in Hawaii. While they were in a relationship, there were increasing curiosities to acquire more insight into Keleigh’s life especially her professional and personal life which is detached from her association with Miles.

In October 2015, she took to Instagram to reveal that she has five other siblings besides her. She posted a picture of her family and in her caption, she wrote, “My siblings and our significant others. When there are 6 kids, it quickly becomes 12 and I love it! Love you, guys!” This isn’t the only piece of information about Keleigh that’s new to the audience.

She is among some of the most well-known names in the industry, and pop star Taylor Swift is one of them. In 2021, Keleigh and her husband Miles starred in a Taylor Swift music video, “I Bet You Think About Me” directed by Blake Lively. In the video, Keleigh plays Teller’s bride who is unaware of his feelings about his ex, played by Taylor Swift in the video.

Both Keileigh and Swift have been friends for quite a while now. In 2014, she was seen at the pop star’s birthday party and later posted a picture of herself with Swift and Gossip Girl star Jessica Szohr. Besides the video, Keleigh also starred in a short film called Dance in 2017.

After their marriage, she continued to extend her support to her husband on numerous occasions. After Miles hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in 2022, she took to Instagram to show support. “I adore you, I miss you,” she wrote in the caption. Later, she posted a picture of herself and Miles with the caption, “Proud of you.”

In 2023, we saw Keleigh and Miles appear in a Bud Light commercial during the Super Bowl. In the commercial, Teller opens two cans of beer while his wife, played by Keleigh, is on the phone talking to customer service. The couple then starts dancing to a tune. Speaking on the subject of the commercial, Teller said to People:

“There’s a lot of improve. We did go to a rehearsal, just to be professional about it — but in the back of my head I was kind of figuring … I kind of knew the moves I wanted to do. It’s really been an incredible year for both Keleigh and I, not just professionally but personally. So, when Bud Light came and wanted us to be a part of a Super Bowl commercial, I mean, that’s the top of the mountain as far as these things go. We always look forward to watching them”.

Today, both Teller and Keleigh are a happy and perfect couple and we aim to see them more on screen together.