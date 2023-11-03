Who is Khloe Kardashian’s real dad?

You may have heard the Kardashian name in the last decade or so, either purposely or in passing, either in love or in hate. The name is synonymous with a family that got its start on the road to fame when one of them released a sex tape. That, however, would be Kim. Khloe Kardashian is one of the other sisters. Unfortunately, the topic of Khloe’s parentage has been debated over the years. We’ll get into that in a bit.

The Kardashians are a global brand thanks to many famous family members, and they star in a TV show called The Kardashians. Previously, they starred in a show called Keeping Up With The Kardashians on the E! network, which ran for 20 seasons. Khloe, along with her sisters Kim and Kourtney, as well as her mother Kris and other family members, became obscenely wealthy from the show and continue in that fashion today.

What a lot of people might not know is the origin of the name Kardashian and what weight it used to hold in the 90s. There’s also this ongoing controversy that Kardashian is Khloe’s “real” father.

Who is Khloe Kardashian’s real father?

For all intents and purposes, Kardashian has publicly stated that Robert Kardashian is her father. He raised her, and she has stuck to that story forever. However, there are rumors. The thing that gives the most credence to the theory is Kris Jenner’s admittance to being unfaithful to Robert.

In an exchange on the In Charge with DVF podcast, Kris Jenner admitted to cheating on her late husband and called it her “biggest regret.” A man named Todd Waterman came forward in 2012 saying that he had an affair with her.

Another strange rumor is that OJ Simpson is Khloe’s father. Kris was close with Simpson and his late wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. Kardashian was also historically a part of Simpson’s legal team during his murder trial.

We also have the season seven episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians called “Who’s Your Daddy,” where Khloe herself broached the topic with her mother, and Kris decided she would go the DNA test route to legitimize Khloe’s patronage. Khloe eventually refused to take the test.

Kardashian’s ex-wife, Jan Ashley, even came forward and said that Kardashian knew he wasn’t Khloe’s real dad, but he treated her the same anyway.

“He would never say in court documents that Khloe wasn’t his,” she said. “He would never do that to Khloe. He loved her. She’s always been treated the same. In fact, he treated her even better than the other kids.”

Khloe put the issue to bed in the episode.

“Seriously, my dad is Robert Kardashian. My other dad is Bruce Jenner,” Khloe said. “If you f—ed other people during the same time and you do not know, go on Maury [Povich Show].”

However, the one person that most people say is probably Khloe’s dad is a man named Alex Roldan, who admittedly looks a lot like her.

Roldan was Kris Jenner’s hairdresser in the ’80s, and the two have remained friends ever since, fueling those paternity rumors. Regardless, Khloe has stated on multiple occasions that Robert Kardashian is her father.