Who is Larry David married to?

Television as we know it today wouldn’t be the same without Larry David. Whether you know him as Larry David from Entourage, Larry David from Hannah Montana, or even Larry David from Love & War, one thing’s for certain: the name Larry David will stick to your head right about now.

Generally, we just all imagine the quintuple threat as the hilarious name behind the hit show Seinfeld, and later on, the docu-series Curb Your Enthusiasm. He can’t keep a straight face while shooting the show, and neither can we. But unlike what you may think, even if David uses his own name for the semi-fictionalized character, no, he is not married to Cheryl — and he never was.

In fact, the actor only recently tied the knot for the second time, and in case you’ve been wondering who managed to change all of Larry’s perspectives on love, here’s everything about Ashley Underwood.

Who is Ashley Underwood, Larry David’s wife?

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

David finally found himself a “prett-ay, prett-ay, prett-ay good,” deal when he met Underwood. According to the comedian for The New York Times, Underwood and David met in 2017 while at Sacha Baron Cohen’s birthday party, because of course they also had to have the best meeting story of all time. The duo sat beside each other at the event, and it appears that from then on out, it all became history.

With his relentless resentment towards love and dating torn apart, in 2019 Underwood and her cat moved in with David and his daughter. The actor admittedly confessed that the arrangement wasn’t easy, and that “there’s not a moment in the day when there isn’t friction between at least two of us.”

Knowing that being married to Larry David – who appears to be both the most complicated and simplest man in Hollywood — would not be easy, the couple made it work. In 2020, they finally officiated their relationship in Southern California. But here’s the true kicker: Who really is Underwood?

Well, unsurprisingly, Underwood is also connected to the entertainment industry. In fact, she was the producer of Baron Cohen’s Who is America?. She is reportedly around 44 years old, meaning she is 38 years younger than David. Regardless of their age gap, the duo appears to get along brilliantly, as she admits to appreciating and emulating his sense of humor.

“We’ll be at a dinner party, and Larry will take his last bit of food and just stand up for us to go. I just shrug. He gets the laugh, and I get to ride his coattails.”

Overall, the duo has managed to create a long-lasting and tight relationship, away from the limelight and the cameras – a feat in and of itself, if I do say so myself. In the meantime, Curb You Enthusiasm is available on MAX.