GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Lewis Capaldi performs on the Pyramid stage during day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2023 in Glastonbury, England.
Who Is Lewis Capaldi’s Ex Girlfriend?

She's gotten used to being someone he loved.
Published: Jun 3, 2024 09:33 am

Lewis Capaldi has a way with words and a voice smooth as silk. You can be sure that when “Pointless” is blasting through the speakers, we might as well celebrate those tiny couple milestones even if we’re as single as can be.

Of course, Capaldi needs to get inspiration for his music somewhere. It comes as no surprise that the Scottish singer has had a few public relationships, and not all of them ended on great terms. Recently, we’ve learned that one of Capaldi’s long-term relationships has ended, and it was with none other than a Love Island alum. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about Lewis Capaldi’s ex-girlfriend, who surely served as the muse for many of his songs.

Who is Paige Turley, Lewis Capaldi’s ex-girlfriend?

Lewis Capaldi’s ex-girlfriend is Paige Turley, the winner of the 2020 Winter Love Island. At the time, Turley won the prize of £50,000 alongside her then-partner Finley Tapp, and it was on the show that she talked about her time with Capaldi. According to Turley, the two dated for about a year, and while things inevitably came to an end, they parted ways amicably. So much so that when Turley won, Capaldi immediately messaged her with some congratulatory words, despite being surprised by her participation.

“I’ve known her for years. We were 18 when we first met, 19 when we started going out, and 20 when we broke up. It was a fairly amicable split,” the Scottish singer said in an interview on the New Zealand radio show The Edge. “She never told me she was going on the show. That would have been a nice heads-up! But I mean, fair play, good luck to her.”

Aside from being the first Scottish winner of Winter Love Island, Turley’s time in the limelight does not end there. She is also a talented singer who participated in 2012’s Britain’s Got Talent at just 14 years old. After her beautiful rendition of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love,” Turley reached the semi-finals of the sixth edition of BGT, finishing 11th, but she never made it to the finals.

Regarding her life outside the limelight, Turley is currently 26 years old and hails from West Lothian, Scotland. Not much is known about her personal life or education, but at least we know thar. Nonetheless, they seem to have found a friend for life. And no, “Someone You Loved” was not about Turley.

