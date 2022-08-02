Love Island is one of the UK’s most popular modern television exports. Launching in 2005 as Celebrity Love Island, a 2015 reboot that replaced the celebs with regular people quickly became a smash hit. This reboot spawned a global franchise that has led to shows in Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Poland, and, most famously, America.

Does love last once you leave the island? How many of Love Island’s couples are still together now the cameras are not rolling?

What is Love Island?

Love Island is a reality show where a group of single people get sent to a luxury resort. During their time at the hideaway, the singles must work to find love and pair up into couples. They also have to survive elimination by winning tasks and entertaining the voting public. In the end, the last pair standing is declared the winner and walks away with a cash prize.

Which Love Island couples are still together?

Of course, vacationing in a fancy resort is very different from regular life. So it’s to be expected that some couples won’t last in the real world, and Love Island‘s history is full of failed pairings.

However, some found success after the show ended.

Season 1 (2015)

No couples from this season are together.

Season 2 (2016)

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

Only a few winning couples from season two remain together in 2022. One such couple is Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey. However, this doesn’t mean it’s been smooth sailing since leaving the resort.

The couple split up in 2017. However, a month later, Cara De La Hoyde announced she was pregnant. The couple worked out their differences and got back together before the child’s birth. They got married in 2019 and welcomed their second child in 2020.

Alex and Olivia Bowen

Alex and Olivia Bowen were the first Love Island couple to get married. They tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child in 2022.

Season 3 (2017)

Jess Shears and Dom Lever

Despite being born of the show’s trademark drama, Jess Shears and Dom Lever seem to be standing the test of time. The pair got engaged in 2017, mere months after the show ended. They were later married in 2018.

They welcomed their first child in 2019, and had their second in 2022.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

One of the more private couples to come from Love Island, this couple is still together today. After getting married in 2021, the pair welcomed several children, the more recent of which was born in 2022.

Season 4 (2018)

No couples from this season are still together.

Season 5 (2019)

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

One of the show’s most loved couples, Molly-Mae and Tommy are still together and regularly post about their relationship on social media.

Season 6 (2020)

Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico

Due to COVID-19 and its associated lockdowns, this couple didn’t go public until July 2020, but they are still together today. They often post about their relationship on social media and in 2020 the pair quickly shut down rumors they had broken up.

Callum Jones And Molly Smith

2020 led to many memorable couples, and Callum Jones And Molly Smith were one of them. The pair now lives together in Manchester.

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp quickly got together in the show, and their bond has only grown with time. They moved in together during the UK’s COVID-19 lockdown, and they have been tight ever since.

Season 7 (2021)

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran were famous for their on-and-off relationship during the show. It seems like the relationship has stayed on since the cameras stopped rolling, however, despite rumors that the couple was having issues.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares

Another couple making it work despite having a rocky on-camera relationship, Faye Winter and Teddy Soares are still together today and brought a house in 2021.