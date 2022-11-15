Who is Luke Grimes’ wife, Bianca Rodrigues?

Luke Grimes became well-known as a Hollywood heartthrob after being cast in several big-grossing films, including American Sniper and 50 Shades of Grey. More recently, Luke has proven his skill at acting for TV too, starring alongside Kevin Costner in the hit series Yellowstone.

Luke doesn’t reveal much of his private life to fans, but his wife Bianca shares snapshots of their life together to her 233,000 followers on Instagram, in which she often calls him “anjo” — meaning “angel” in Portuguese.

Bianca was born in Brazil on Aug. 9, 1996, and began a modeling career in the United States, where she met Luke. After the couple married on Nov. 21, 2018, they moved from California to Montana (where Yellowstone is shot), and Bianca took the name Bianca Rodrigues Grimes. Since then, she’s offered occasional updates on married life on her Instagram page, in between glamorous modeling shots and incredible photographs of Montana’s landscapes. When Luke isn’t busy filming, the couple have been enjoying all Montana has to offer, from rock climbing to living in a campervan. Luke has publicly stated that he is “falling in love with the lifestyle.”

The couple does not have any children yet, and due to their desire for privacy, it is not known if they are planning to start a family. They do, however, have two cats, Buck and Zelda, who even have their own Instagram page.

With Bianca and Luke set to celebrate their fourth anniversary together on Nov. 21, 2022, fans should keep an eye on Bianca’s Instagram to see what the dream couple get up to.