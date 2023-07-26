Who is Marissa DuBois on TikTok and why is she so famous?

She's not a new presence online, so why are we only hearing about her now?

Marissa DuBois’ name has been all over the internet in the last few days, but you’ve had a bigger chance of seeing it around if you’re on social media platforms such as TikTok. While the app is mostly used for sharing dance trends, challenges, and memes, it’s also the place where everyday stories can go viral — or runway walks, as is the case here.

Recently, a clip of DuBois dressed in a green bikini at the Fort Lauderdale Fashion Week took over online spaces, becoming many people’s introduction to her. But who exactly is Marissa DuBois, and what do we know about her?

Who is Marissa DuBois?

Marissa DuBois, who goes simply by Riss (@realitywithriss) on social media, is a 28-year-old runway model based in Miami, Florida. She has had a solid online presence for a long while now, building her brand as a social media influencer over the years, but there’s no denying how much her popularity has increased recently.

At the time of writing, DuBois has over 1.1M followers on TikTok, 443K on Instagram, 352K on YouTube, and 118K on X (formerly known as Twitter). A big portion of her content is dedicated to her modeling work, outfits, and makeup, but you may also find some lifestyle posts, with a special focus on traveling and fitness. On her YouTube channel, DuBois also posts a lot of vlogs, where she does try-on hauls, shares her life experiences working as a model, and documents her trips.

Why did Marissa DuBois’ video go viral?

This viral clip of the model working the runway is not exactly recent, as it was first posted in April of this year, but for some reason, it seems as though internet trolls chose this moment to tear DuBois down. As the video spread, many have been body shaming her, with some claiming that DuBois is overweight, while others accuse her of having had surgeries to sculpt her current figure. The model has already refuted these claims online, but trolls remain trolling.

Meanwhile, DuBois has also been receiving a wave of love and compliments on her looks, especially from women who like seeing their body type represented in the fashion industry, which is known for being particularly harsh. Granted, things have been slowly changing in the industry, but we never stop being amazed every time we see successful models who don’t fit the outdated beauty standards that ruled it for so long.

The amount of attention the model has been getting due to one simple video is nothing short of impressive, and will surely aid her in continuing to build her career.