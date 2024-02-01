Who is Maya Erskine’s husband? The ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ star’s relationship status, explained

Maya Erskine is no newcomer to the Hollywood scene, but her new role in Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith might just see her finally get the broad recognition she’s long deserved.

Erskine’s already proven herself to be a comedic powerhouse and respectable voice actor, so the high praise she’s already receiving for Mr. & Mrs. Smith is to be expected. As are the wave of incoming questions about the star, who — for some, at least — boasts far less prominence than her co-star, Donald Glover.

Anyone who’s seen Erskine’s work would disagree with that assessment, of course, but Glover’s work on Atlanta and Community, not to mention the music he’s put out as Childish Gambino, has elevated him to sky-high star status. With Mr. & Mrs. Smith added to her resume, Erskine may soon join him there, giving her legion of fans one more success to celebrate.

Is Maya Erskine married?

Erskine, like her Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star, is in a long-term relationship, but has yet to tie the knot. In Glover’s case, that’s due to his lack of belief in marriage, but in Erskine’s its just a matter of time. She has every intent to marry her longtime fiancé eventually, she just needs to find the space in her schedule.

Glover’s been with his partner, Michelle White, since at least 2016, but — despite their strong and enduring connection — they’ll never make their way down the aisle. Marriage simply isn’t for Glover, and — so long as it doesn’t negatively affect the mother of his children — more power to him.

Who is Maya Erskine’s fiancé?

That’s not the case with Erskine, however. She and her longtime fiancé Michael Angarano share a deep connection, and have been engaged since 2020. Their lengthy engagement was necessitated by several factors, including the birth of their son, Leon, the demands of the award-winning Pen15, which Erskine co-created and starred in, and the eventual scheduling restraints brought on by Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Then there’s Angarano’s schedule, which is nearly as demanding as Erskine’s. Also an actor, Angarano’s appeared in a handful of roles himself over the last half-decade, including 2023’s biggest hit, Oppenheimer. He played Robert Serber in the flick, in between stints on his fiancée’s show, Minx, and Angelyne, leaving the pair with little time in between.

What bare time they scrape together between award-winning appearances likely goes toward Leon, and not wedding planning. As such, the pair have yet to announce an official wedding date, but their family is plenty complete without the exchange of rings.