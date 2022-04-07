Pen13 co-creator and star Maya Erskine will be in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries in an undisclosed role and according to Donald Glover, she’ll be starring in his resurrection of the Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

“She’s dope. It’s exciting. I really love the show,” says Glover. “I’m writing the finale now.”

Glover made the comments in a piece in Interview earlier today where the actor and musician interviewed himself. He has been working on the television concept for Amazon since it was announced in 2021 and was initially going to star alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She exited due to “classic creative differences,” but Glover makes it clear he has no issues with her leaving the new take on the 2005 film which brought Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie together.

“What does it mean to be a friend? I still like her,” says Glover. “I assume she still likes me.”

The project does not have a release date at this time, and Glover says he’s not phased about the critical reception when that happens.