Who is Monica Aldama married to and how many children does she have?

What do we know about the fierce leader of the Navarro Bulldogs Cheer Team after the shocking charges her son faces.

The Netflix docu-series, Cheer, has been connected to a good number of controversies. When the first season dropped on the platform back in 2020 it introduced audiences to the cheerleading coach Monica Aldama who has kept fans invested in the journey of the Navarro College Bulldog Cheer Team ever since.

The show currently has two seasons on Netflix and focuses on Aldama, who is preparing her team to compete in the National Cheerleading Championship. The series has been wildly popular and fans are hopeful for a third season. Of course, the second season’s release was marred by the allegations against one of the stars, who has since been sentenced to 12 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Now it seems the potential third season could be destroyed by similar charges which have been brought against Aldama’s son. The show gives us a little insight into Aldama’s home life, but what else do we know about her family?

Monica Aldama’s husband

The Cheer star married Chris Aldama in January 1994, shortly before her 22nd birthday, the couple were high school sweethearts and they’ve certainly had their ups and downs. Chris appears alongside his wife on several episodes of the show, making his on-screen debut in season one. The pair divorced in 2006 but remarried after a year of separation.

Chris is a little over a year older than his wife, being born in November 1970, he graduated in 1989 and went on to study at Southwest Texas State University and earn his Bachelor’s degree in 1993. His current occupation is as a Director of Probation at the Navarro County Community Supervision & Corrections Department.

Monica Aldama’s children

Monica and Chris have two children together, their son, Austin. and a daughter, Ally. who are 27 and 23 and both have appeared in Cheer. According to Ally’s LinkedIn she’s studying law at SMU Dedman School of Law suggesting that she’ll likely stay out of the spotlight.

Austin’s name on the other hand has made headlines all over the internet in the last 24 hours due to the charges that have been brought against him. It is alleged that the 27-year-old was in possession of child pornography. Whilst he has been released on bond he is banned from viewing pornographic material and must submit to random drug tests and electronic device checks.

Monica has yet to address this shocking turn of events regarding her eldest child.