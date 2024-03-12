Who is Pippa Middleton married to?

While everyone and their dog (or corgi, maybe, to keep up the royal theme) speculates that Kate Middleton’s marriage to Prince William might be on the rocks — which there is no actual proof of, to be clear — let’s instead turn our attention to the marital status of Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton.

Despite not being the now-Princess of Wales and potential future Queen of the United Kingdom herself, Pippa is a royal-related icon in her own right. That’s been the case ever since she threatened to inadvertently upstage her sister at her own wedding, when the Maid of Honor’s Alexander McQueen dress made a huge stir worldwide. Things got so intense that Pippa and her mother, Carole Middleton, filed an official complaint about being “harassed” by tabloid photographers and in 2011 her iPhone was hacked and held for ransom (thankfully the perpetrator was arrested).

In the years since then, public and press interest in Pippa’s private life has subsided a little, even if the scrutiny over that of her older sister — Kate is two years her senior — hasn’t. But the people still want to know: Who is Pippa married to?

Who is Pippa Middleton’s husband?

On May 20, 2017, six years after Kate’s own wedding, Pippa Middleton married James Matthews. The ceremony took place at St. Mark’s Church in Berkshire, a stone’s throw from the Middleton’s family home, Bucklebury Manor (yes, that’s what it’s really called). Their marriage followed an engagement of 10 months, after James popping the question during a trip to the Lake District in July 2016.

By profession, James Matthews is a hedge fund manager, as well as a former racing driver, but by birth he is heir apparent to the lairdship of Glen Affric, a region in the Highlands of Scotland. Eventually, once it’s time for Matthews to inherit the title of laird from his father, Pippa will be able to call herself Lady Glen Affric. For the moment, her courtesy formal title is Mrs. Matthews of Glen Affric the Younger.

Much like her sister, Pippa currently has three children with Matthews. Their eldest, Arthur Michael William, was born in October 2018. Unlike Kate, however, who had a boy followed by a girl and then another boy, Pippa’s middle and youngest children are both girls. Grace Elizabeth Jane was born in March 2021 while Rose Louise Victoria followed a little over a year later in June 2022.

How’s that for some wholesome Middleton content amidst all the Kate and Wills drama?