Thicke and his partner don't seem to be rushing to the altar.

Robin Thicke has been making waves in recent days following a paparazzi video in which the singer appeared, shall we say, quite inebriated. The video, which was taken outside The Fleur Room in West Hollywood last week, shows Thicke exiting the venue, almost stumbling into a bush, and being reprimanded by his fiancée for being “f****ing drunk” and “embarrassing.”

Now the subject of a viral video, attention has turned to the begrudging fiancée who dealt with Thicke’s drunken antics. So, who is the Blurred Lines singer’s fiancée, and how long have the pair been engaged?

Who is Robin Thicke’s fiancée?

April Love Geary is a model and social media influencer who has been with Robin Thicke since 2014. The 28-year-old became engaged to Thicke in 2018, and shares three children with the singer aged five, four and two.

Love Geary was born in Huntington Beach, California, and (according to The Famous People) has been modelling since the age of 12. Love Geary has been featured in outlets like Sports Illustrated and Harper’s Bazaar, and is signed to the modelling agency IMG Worldwide & Photogenics.

Love Geary is very active on social media, and currently has 320,000 followers on Instagram. In between modelling, the influencer has been involved in collaborations with brands like Smashbox Cosmetics and Sephora.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary relationship timeline

Image via Instagram/ April Love Geary

Thicke and Geary first met at a party in 2014, with the singer announcing his divorce from ex-wife Paula Patton in February of that year. After finalising his divorce with Patton, with whom he shares one child, Thicke went public with his relationship with Geary at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015.

Years later, the pair welcomed their first child, Mia, in 2018, before announcing their engagement and second pregnancy the following year. After having their third child Luca in 2020, the pair have seemingly remained in the honeymoon phase, appearing together at numerous events including a recent trip to Mexico.

Alongside his fiancée and father duties, Thicke is a Grammy-award winning songwriter and producer. Thicke is also a judge on the U.S. edition of The Masked Singer, which returned with a special launch episode on Sept. 10 ahead of the season ten premiere later this month. Thicke joins the judging panel alongside The Hangover star Ken Jeong, television personality Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and fellow musician Nicole Scherzinger.