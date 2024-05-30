Who is Sean Hannity dating?

It’s a love story years in the making, but it seems Fox News power couple Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are finally ready to go public with their relationship.

The rumor mill has been swirling for ages about whether these two were more than just friends and co-workers. Now, multiple sources and paparazzi pics seem to confirm they’re an item. The photos don’t lie. Hannity, 61, and Earhardt, 47, have been spotted getting cozy everywhere from casual breakfast spots to upscale oceanside resorts. They’re said to have taken their romance to the next level by blending their families, with Hannity playing stepdad to Earhardt’s 7-year-old daughter Hayden.

“They are extremely happy together and have been for a while,” dished an insider. “It’s not a surprise to anyone who knows them, but they’re very private people and prefer to keep their personal life private and lowkey.” Insider source from DailyMail

Who has stolen Sean Hannity’s conservative heart?

The source added that their relationship evolved naturally from a close friendship: “They started out as best friends, and the relationship evolved over time.” High praise was given to both partners, with the insider gushing that “he’s a generous and kind guy and she is just an incredibly wonderful person — they’re a really sweet couple with so much love for each other.”

This sentiment was echoed by another source, who revealed that Hannity has formed a tight bond with Earhardt’s young daughter. “Sean adores Ainsley’s daughter Hayden,” they shared. The family unit was spotted vacationing together in late February at the Colony Palm Beach Hotel just miles from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

The conservative media personalities are said to be so intertwined that they were splitting their time between Hannity’s homes in Florida and New York to accommodate their work schedules. Looks like they’re genuinely committed to making their long-distance romance work, with Earhardt expected to hop on planes to visit her beau in Palm Beach on weekends off from co-hosting Fox & Friends weekday mornings in NYC.

“Ainsley is envisioning their romantic reunions when she arrives on the West Palm Beach airport asphalt every weekend they can spare,” one acquaintance said of Earhardt’s upcoming travel plans. “Those two have always been in it for the long haul since they fell in love, only now the haul will be a bit longer.”

The road to their happily-ever-after wasn’t without a few speedbumps, though. Hannity was previously married to Jill Rhodes for over 20 years before their hush-hush divorce, which was finalized around 2019 after years of separation. He and Rhodes share two kids and reportedly remain on good terms while co-parenting.

Meanwhile, Earhardt’s split from her former husband Will Proctor in 2019 was messier, with allegations of infidelity flying. Despite initial denials when dating rumors first started in 2020, Hannity and Earhardt’s story feels ripped from the pages of a bad BookTok recommendation: two high-powered media titans, both divorced single parents, found unexpected love after years of friendship and professional partnership.

Now, they’re marching towards their sunset years together, with Hannity’s relocation to Trump‘s stomping grounds perhaps hinting at his post-TV plans. The future’s looking bright for Fox’s reigning royal couple.

