Who is Song Joong-ki’s girlfriend?

Audiences and fans from all over the world have swooned at Song Joong-ki‘s talented and charming talent on screen. From the hit Korean drama, Descendants of the Sun to Vincenzo, his performances have received numerous accolades, turning him into one of the most prolific actors in South Korea.

Of course, great fame and popularity pave the way for ceaseless curiosities and increasing media attention and Song Joong-ki isn’t an exception to this rule. Over the years, the 37-year-old actor has sparked curiosity and speculation about his personal life, especially his dating life. That is, who he is seeing at the present and who he has been involved with in the past.

While not much detail has been shed on his dating life in the past, his marriage to his Descendants of the Sun Co-star, Song Hye Kyo garnered enormous popular attention. The couple tied the knot in 2017 but separated and divorced nearly two years later. Ever since then, his dating life became a popular subject and fans have been wondering whether he has a new girlfriend.

In 2022, he was rumored to have been involved with someone, but it wasn’t clear who was the potential girlfriend. The Reborn as Rich star has always been tight-lipped about his personal life. However, rumors stated that the new woman in Song Joong-ki’s life was a non-celebrity British girl. Later, it was rumored that he was dating none other than the British actress Katy Louise Saunders.

Photo via HI_SONGJOONGKI/INSTAGRAM, KATY LOUISE SAUNDERS/FACEBOOK

Despite not having received any confirmation from either party; certain clues lead us to arrive at the conclusion that the rumors are true. Like, last year on Dec. 26, Song-Joong Ki was spotted attending a wedding in India with Katy Saunders. It was the wedding of the actor’s close friend but Katie’s presence there elicited quite a lot of speculations about their relationship even though there was no official confirmation.

Shortly after they were seen together at a different wedding party, further heightening interest from fans. Well, this might come across as significant evidence, but this wasn’t the only clue. In Song Joong-Ki’s acceptance speech at the APAN Star Awards, he thanked four names which include the name of his and Katie’s dogs as well as her name. These names were “Katy, Maya, Nalla, and Antes.”

To the delight of the millions of fans, their guess turned out to be correct. It was Katie who was the love of Song’s life all along. On Jan. 30, 2023, they got married and announced that they were soon to become parents of their first child.

Speaking on the subject with CNN, he wrote, “Today we just came back from registering our marriage to start our life as a couple based on deep trust and love. I vowed to do life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been spending precious time with me by supporting and caring for me.”

Well, it seems like Katy and Song are one of the happiest couples today but we are looking forward to knowing more about the couple in the future.